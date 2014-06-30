FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 30
#Intel
June 30, 2014 / 3:46 AM / 3 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, June 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Brent slips towards $113 as supply risks from Iraq ease

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks make cautious gains, yen edges higher

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets slip as volumes drop with Ramadan

* Gold steady near 2-month high; poised for second quarterly gain

* After Iraq gains, Qaeda offshoot claims Islamic “caliphate”

* Iraqi army presses Tikrit assault as lawmakers scramble to fill posts

* INSIGHT-Sectarian genie is out of the bottle from Syria to Iraq

* Israel’s Netanyahu calls for supporting Kurdish independence

* Israel cranks up media campaign ahead of Iran nuclear deal deadline

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Sisi approves revised budget with deficit at 10 pct of GDP

* Egypt’s Beltone/Sawiris say no change to EFG Hermes offer

* Egypt’s EGAS expects delay in gas import terminal -source

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Mobily signs $200 mln loan with Canada export agency

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi’s Waha Capital buys into Dubai’s National Petroleum Services

OMAN

* Omantel appoints new chief executive

QATAR

* Qatar May bank credit growth slowest since March 2011 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
