MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 30

DUBAI, June 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* Brent slips towards $113 as supply risks from Iraq ease
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks make cautious gains, yen edges higher
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets slip as volumes drop with Ramadan
* Gold steady near 2-month high; poised for second quarterly gain
* After Iraq gains, Qaeda offshoot claims Islamic “caliphate”
* Iraqi army presses Tikrit assault as lawmakers scramble to fill posts
* INSIGHT-Sectarian genie is out of the bottle from Syria to Iraq
* Israel’s Netanyahu calls for supporting Kurdish independence
* Israel cranks up media campaign ahead of Iran nuclear deal deadline
* Egypt’s Sisi approves revised budget with deficit at 10 pct of GDP
* Egypt’s Beltone/Sawiris say no change to EFG Hermes offer
* Egypt’s EGAS expects delay in gas import terminal -source
* Saudi Mobily signs $200 mln loan with Canada export agency
* Abu Dhabi’s Waha Capital buys into Dubai’s National Petroleum Services
* Omantel appoints new chief executive
* Qatar May bank credit growth slowest since March 2011 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)