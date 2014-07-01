MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 1

DUBAI, July 1 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares off to cautious start, dollar soft

* Brent and U.S. crude reach 18-day low on easing Iraq supply fears

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai plunges as Gulf markets end worst quarter in years

* Gold near 2-1/2 month top; softer dollar, fund inflows boost appeal

* Kerry chides Iran ahead of Vienna nuclear talks, deadline looms

* As caliphate is declared, Iraqi troops battle for Tikrit

* France says BNP-U.S deal preserves bank’s future

* U.S. top court turns away Arab Bank appeal

* Emerging bond sales surpass $260 billion in first half 2014

* Gunmen kidnap leading Libyan Islamist party figure

* OPEC oil output slips in June on Iraq

* Mideast funds become more cautious on equities -survey

TURKEY

* Turkey rejects Kurdish independence, wants Iraq unity government, officials say

* Turkish markets firm as oil prices ease, shrug off Erdogan comments

* Turkish Treasury sees July domestic borrowing at 11.5 bln lira

* Presidential race highlights Erdogan’s reshaping of Turkish politics

* Moody’s says Turkey’s credit challenges increase with Iraq crisis

* Metro sells Real stores in Turkey to focus on Germany

* Turkey’s net external debt stock $232 bln as of end-Q1

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for Aug 11-20 shipment

* Repression, poor laws deter investment in Egypt -tycoon Samih Sawiris

* Egypt curbs energy subsidies spending in tighter new budget

* Egypt pound unchanged on official market, weaker on black market

SAUDI ARABIA

* Patients recruited for vital studies on Saudi MERS virus

* Saudi Telecom due windfall if govt pays mkt rate for seized land

* BAE Systems says to work more closely with Saudi partner

* Saudi telco Atheeb sells Riyadh real estate for $43 mln

* Saudi Aramco sets July propane at $820/T, down $15

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Moody’s assigns A3/P-2 issuer rating to Sharjah Islamic Bank PJSC

* EU seeks clarification over possible state aid to Alitalia

* UAE’s Al Hamra Real Estate gets $230 mln financing

* Abraaj to consider options for Pakistan K-Electric stake

* Runway work cuts Dubai airport traffic in May

KUWAIT

* Microsoft says disrupts cybercrime rings with roots in Kuwait, Algeria

QATAR

* Qatar GDP growth rebounds to 6.2 pct y/y in Q1, construction jumps

* Qatar GDP growth rebounds to 6.2 pct y/y in Q1, construction jumps

* TABLE-Qatar real GDP growth accelerates to 6.2 pct y/y in Q1