FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 6
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 6, 2014 / 3:55 AM / 3 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, July 6 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks hold at all-time high after bumper week

* Oil drops on signs of rising supply; Brent below $111

* Gold steady, seen vulnerable after strong U.S. jobs data

* Iraq’s Maliki rejects pressure to give up premiership

* Iraqi Islamic State leader purported to make public appearance

* Kurdish diplomat cool to independence advocacy by Israel

* Iran eases demands in Vienna nuclear talks - Western diplomats

* Violent protests spread to Israel after burial of Palestinian teen

* Yemen bombs Shi‘ite rebels after truce collapses, 70 killed

EGYPT

* Egypt cuts natural gas subsidies to factories

* Egyptian court sentences Muslim Brotherhood leader to life in prison

* Egypt to raise fuel prices by up to 78 percent from midnight -source

* More people, less water mean rising food imports for Egypt

* Egyptian pound steady on official market, stronger on black market

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Q1 economic growth slows to 4.7 pct y/y, labour reforms weigh

* Two militants blow themselves up in southern Saudi Arabia

* Six people killed during attacks on Saudi-Yemeni border post

* Saudi’s SABIC hikes proposed first-half dividend to 2.5 riyals/share

* Samba proposes first-half dividend of 0.65 riyals/share

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai says launching project to build world’s biggest mall

* Dubai World repays $300 mln early to creditors - sources

BAHRAIN

* Bahraini policeman dies of bomb blast wounds - ministry

KUWAIT

* Kuwait warns against violent protests after rally

OMAN

* Oman budget surplus at $1.5 bln in Jan-May

* Oman nominal GDP +4.6 pct y/y in Q1 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.