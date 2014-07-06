MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 6

DUBAI, July 6 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks hold at all-time high after bumper week
* Oil drops on signs of rising supply; Brent below $111
* Gold steady, seen vulnerable after strong U.S. jobs data
* Iraq’s Maliki rejects pressure to give up premiership
* Iraqi Islamic State leader purported to make public appearance
* Kurdish diplomat cool to independence advocacy by Israel
* Iran eases demands in Vienna nuclear talks - Western diplomats
* Violent protests spread to Israel after burial of Palestinian teen
* Yemen bombs Shi‘ite rebels after truce collapses, 70 killed
* Egypt cuts natural gas subsidies to factories
* Egyptian court sentences Muslim Brotherhood leader to life in prison
* Egypt to raise fuel prices by up to 78 percent from midnight -source
* More people, less water mean rising food imports for Egypt
* Egyptian pound steady on official market, stronger on black market
* Saudi Q1 economic growth slows to 4.7 pct y/y, labour reforms weigh
* Two militants blow themselves up in southern Saudi Arabia
* Six people killed during attacks on Saudi-Yemeni border post
* Saudi’s SABIC hikes proposed first-half dividend to 2.5 riyals/share
* Samba proposes first-half dividend of 0.65 riyals/share
* Dubai says launching project to build world’s biggest mall
* Dubai World repays $300 mln early to creditors - sources
* Bahraini policeman dies of bomb blast wounds - ministry
* Kuwait warns against violent protests after rally
* Oman budget surplus at $1.5 bln in Jan-May
* Oman nominal GDP +4.6 pct y/y in Q1 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)