FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 7
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 7, 2014 / 3:05 AM / 3 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, July 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares off to slow start, investors look to earnings

* Oil drops on signs of rising supply; Brent below $111

* Gold eases as strong equities, data dent safe-haven appeal

* Moody‘s: Regulatory changes will enhance the insurance market in Gulf Cooperation Council region

* Emerging markets output growth strongest since March 2013 - survey

* Iraq chaos fuels Kurds’ independence dream, but hurdles remain

* Libya to announce elections results on July 20

* Libya to restart oil exports from major eastern ports

* Yemen oil export income tumbles 64 pct in May, reserves sink

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Sisi says he wishes Al Jazeera journalists were not tried

* Egypt’s Sisi says independence for Iraq’s Kurds would be ‘catastrophic’

* Egypt raises taxes on cigarettes and alcohol

* Sawiris-led EFG Hermes bid in doubt as holders baulk at price

* Tempers fray, prices rise as Egypt cuts fuel subsidies

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia jails human rights activist for 15 years

* Saudi’s Emaar EC says port unit agrees capital hike to fund expansion

* Saudi Hollandi Bank Q2 net profit jumps 28.1 pct on higher income

* Saudi’s Almarai Q2 net profit rises 8.8 pct on higher sales

* Saudi Electricity to be paid 2.7 bln riyals in debt owed

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai’s finances stronger but still vulnerable, IMF says

KUWAIT

* Kuwait police disperse rally demanding politician’s release

* Kuwait’s Americana says no knowledge of any suitors

OMAN

* Oman’s Galfar Engineering wins 40.5 mln rial road contract (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.