MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 7

DUBAI, July 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares off to slow start, investors look to earnings

* Oil drops on signs of rising supply; Brent below $111

* Gold eases as strong equities, data dent safe-haven appeal

* Moody‘s: Regulatory changes will enhance the insurance market in Gulf Cooperation Council region

* Emerging markets output growth strongest since March 2013 - survey

* Iraq chaos fuels Kurds’ independence dream, but hurdles remain

* Libya to announce elections results on July 20

* Libya to restart oil exports from major eastern ports

* Yemen oil export income tumbles 64 pct in May, reserves sink

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Sisi says he wishes Al Jazeera journalists were not tried

* Egypt’s Sisi says independence for Iraq’s Kurds would be ‘catastrophic’

* Egypt raises taxes on cigarettes and alcohol

* Sawiris-led EFG Hermes bid in doubt as holders baulk at price

* Tempers fray, prices rise as Egypt cuts fuel subsidies

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia jails human rights activist for 15 years

* Saudi’s Emaar EC says port unit agrees capital hike to fund expansion

* Saudi Hollandi Bank Q2 net profit jumps 28.1 pct on higher income

* Saudi’s Almarai Q2 net profit rises 8.8 pct on higher sales

* Saudi Electricity to be paid 2.7 bln riyals in debt owed

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai’s finances stronger but still vulnerable, IMF says

KUWAIT

* Kuwait police disperse rally demanding politician’s release

* Kuwait’s Americana says no knowledge of any suitors

OMAN

* Oman’s Galfar Engineering wins 40.5 mln rial road contract (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)