MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 8
#Market News
July 8, 2014 / 3:01 AM / 3 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 8

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, July 8 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares pause after recent climb, eyes on earnings

* Brent, U.S. crude oil fall as supply fears fade

* Gold falls on interest rate fears; palladium near 13-yr high

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai slips as Arabtec slows; banks lift Saudi bourse

* China pushes for speedy political solution in Iraq

* Iran’s Khamenei says U.S., Israel playing ‘good cop, bad cop’

* Iraq parliament delayed for five weeks, general killed near Baghdad

* Hamas steps up rocket fire, Israel says ready for escalation

* Moody‘s:Likely change in S-OIL’s ownership structure will alleviate negative pressure

* IDB’s infrastructure fund looks to build regional links

TURKEY

* Turkey to keep economic policies and personnel under Erdogan presidency -officials

* Turkish banks Jan-May net profit down 11.5 pct - watchdog

* Turkish carmaker Karsan to seal deal with China’s Wuhan Zhong by Oct. 15

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Sisi: extremists destroying the region, threaten the world

* Egyptian treasury bill yields jump after fuel price hike

* Egypt foreign reserves fall to $16.678 bln at end-June

* Egyptian pound steady at central bank sale, weaker on black market

* Sawiris-Beltone refuse offered 9.49 percent stake in EFG Hermes

* Egypt’s Sisi wishes Al Jazeera journalists had been deported, not tried - newspaper

SAUDI ARABIA

* U.S. ‘troubled’ by jailing of Saudi human rights activist

* Saudis keep August crude supply steady to 1 Asia buyer -source

* Saudi jails four for planning to fight in Iraq, supporting al Qaeda

* AQAP posts pictures of Saudi-Yemen border attack

* Saudi gas development plans hit hurdle as Shell shelves project

* IFC to inject up to $100 mln in Saudi’s ACWA Power for renewable energy

* Banque Saudi Fransi Q2 net profit rises 16 pct

* Update-Moody’s affirms the MQ2 assessment of Jadwa Asset Management

* Saudi retailer Jarir Marketing Q2 net profit rises 7.1 pct

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Mitsubishi Corp, Heavy Industries take stake in UAE water firm Metito

* Abu Dhabi’s ADIA sells shares worth $70 mln in India’s Kotak Mahindra

* Dubai’s DMCC considers new agricultural contracts, delays spot gold

* UAE regulator to tighten bourse supervision after Arabtec debacle

* TABLE-UAE March c.bank foreign assets rise 28 pct y/y to $81 bln

* UAE president in good health despite rumours -Abu Dhabi crown prince

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s CBK gets approval to raise up to 120 mln dinars via bonds

* Kuwait court frees prominent opposition figure on bail-lawyer

QATAR

* Qatar sets June Marine crude OSP at $108.85/bbl, up $2.40

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain orders out visiting U.S. official -state news agency (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
