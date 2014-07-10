MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 10

DUBAI, July 10 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Fed relief lifts Asian stocks, dollar slips
* Oil drops on weak U.S. fuel demand, returning Libya supply
* Gold up on softer dollar; India budget eyed for import duty cut
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar, Egypt lead gains; UAE consolidates
* Luxembourg approves bill paving way for sukuk this year
* Head of Libya investment fund steps down over political law
* BNP pleads guilty again in $9 bln U.S. sanctions accord
* De Mistura succeeds Brahimi as U.N. Syria mediator - diplomats
* Iran says offers ways to ease impasse over underground nuclear plant
* Refugee agency says more than 35,000 people displaced by Yemen fighting
* Syrian government forces squeeze insurgents in Aleppo
* Turkish Airlines shares rise on Lufthansa long-haul talks
* Turkey’s Turkiye Finans secures $350 mln Islamic loan
* Turkish assets steady with falling oil price, Fed minutes eyed
* GrainCorp buys 10 pct of Egypt’s largest private flour miller
* Egypt’s GASC buys 240,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat
* Egypt issues Belayim crude sell tender for second half of 2014
* BRIEF-Sinoma Intl’s unit signs project worth 270 mln euros in Egypt to expand cement plants
* Egypt pound unchanged at c.bank sale, slightly weaker on black market
* Saudi British Bank Q2 profit rises 15.2 pct, beats estimates
* UK questions Airbus staff, defence officials in Saudi corruption probe
* TABLE-Saudi imports, non-oil exports fall 5 pct y/y in May
* Saudi June oil production rises to 9.78 mln bpd
* U.S. blacklists UAE firm for flouting sanctions on Syria
* Newspaper says UAE holding suspected Qatari “agents” for questioning
* Dubai’s Gulf Navigation cuts capital, eyes new expansion
* Emirates finalises $56 bln order for 150 Boeing 777X planes
* TABLE-UAE May c.bank foreign assets rise 23 pct y/y to $82 bln
* Brent-Dubai crude spread falls to eight-month low DUB-EFS-1M
* Dubai developer Nakheel H1 net profit jumps 54 pct
* Djibouti in legal dispute with DP World over port concession
* Qatar slashes stake in London Stock Exchange group - Telegraph
* Bahrain questions opposition leader after expelling U.S. diplomat
* BRIEF-Capstone gets first order in Oman for oil & gas production (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)