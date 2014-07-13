MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 13

DUBAI, July 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-stock indexes up slightly as Portugal fears ebb; oil down sharply

* Brent hits three-month lows on easing geopolitical risk

* Gold flat for day, up for 6th week on Middle East tension

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Emaar lifts Dubai; Qatar rebounds further

* MIDEAST WEEKAHEAD-Markets to contend with slowing Gulf earnings growth

* Libyan protesters shut down Brega oil port -state firm NOV

* Main Iraqi Sunni bloc chooses Jabouri as nominee for parl’t speaker - lawmaker

* Iran sticks to “unworkable, inadequate” stances in nuclear talks -U.S.

* Iraq headed for chaos unless politicians unite, UN says

EGYPT

* Egypt tries crude swaps to import crucial foreign oil

* Egypt’s consumer inflation stays steady in June

* Egyptian pound unchanged at central bank sale, weaker on black market

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi’s Aldar Properties appoints CEO

* UAE’s Tabreed acquires $286 mln cooling services contract

QATAR

* Qatar cuts stake in London Stock Exchange by a third

BAHRAIN

* Investcorp to buy Dutch company in $327 mln deal

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Zain says $4.5 bln lawsuit against Iraqi unit dismissed (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)