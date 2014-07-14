MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 14

DUBAI, July 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares nudge higher, oil nurses losses
* Brent hits three-month lows on easing geopolitical risk
* Gold steady near 4-month high on safe-haven demand
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Upbeat Kuwait hits one-month high; Saudi mixed after earnings
* U.S., Iran say disputes remain in nuclear talks as deadline looms
* Thousands of Gaza civilians flee after Israeli warning
* Heavy fighting breaks out near Libya’s Tripoli airport, seven dead
* Iraqi factions hit new delay in forming government
* Turkish auto output seen at record level this year - Association
* Egyptians fear Islamist militants gathering on Libyan border
* Abraaj Investment Management makes bid approach to Egypt’s Bisco Misr
* Saudi’s SAFCO posts fifth straight profit decline
* Saudi’s Yansab misses forecast as Q2 net profit slips 8.6 pct
* Saudi lender NCB posts 22 pct Q2 net profit jump
* Saudi conglomerate Olayan buys 51 pct stake in Gulf Union Foods Co
* TABLE-Saudi June inflation at 2.7 pct y/y for 3rd month in row
* Saudi’s Al Rajhi Bank posts fourth straight quarterly profit dip
* Barrick to partner with Ma‘aden on Saudi Arabian copper asset
* Saudi Sipchem Q2 net profit jumps 41 pct; sales, margins rise
* UAE’s Dana Gas says wins right to some payments from Iraqi Kurdistan
* Qatar’s Masraf Al Rayan says sells real estate firm stake to govt fund
* Oman's Bank Dhofar Q2 net profit rises 23 pct, meets expectations