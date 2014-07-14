FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 14
July 14, 2014 / 3:01 AM / 3 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, July 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares nudge higher, oil nurses losses

* Brent hits three-month lows on easing geopolitical risk

* Gold steady near 4-month high on safe-haven demand

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Upbeat Kuwait hits one-month high; Saudi mixed after earnings

* U.S., Iran say disputes remain in nuclear talks as deadline looms

* Thousands of Gaza civilians flee after Israeli warning

* Heavy fighting breaks out near Libya’s Tripoli airport, seven dead

* Iraqi factions hit new delay in forming government

* Turkish auto output seen at record level this year - Association

EGYPT

* Egyptians fear Islamist militants gathering on Libyan border

* Abraaj Investment Management makes bid approach to Egypt’s Bisco Misr

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi’s SAFCO posts fifth straight profit decline

* Saudi’s Yansab misses forecast as Q2 net profit slips 8.6 pct

* Saudi lender NCB posts 22 pct Q2 net profit jump

* Saudi conglomerate Olayan buys 51 pct stake in Gulf Union Foods Co

* TABLE-Saudi June inflation at 2.7 pct y/y for 3rd month in row

* Saudi’s Al Rajhi Bank posts fourth straight quarterly profit dip

* Barrick to partner with Ma‘aden on Saudi Arabian copper asset

* Saudi Sipchem Q2 net profit jumps 41 pct; sales, margins rise

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s Dana Gas says wins right to some payments from Iraqi Kurdistan

QATAR

* Qatar’s Masraf Al Rayan says sells real estate firm stake to govt fund

OMAN

* Oman’s Bank Dhofar Q2 net profit rises 23 pct, meets expectations (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

