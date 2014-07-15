MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 15

DUBAI, July 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares gain, count on Fed’s support
* Oil inches up as signs of healthy supply tempered by Libya
* Gold retains sharp losses, trades near 4-week low
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most markets edge up but SABIC drags down Saudi
* Obama encouraged by Egypt ceasefire proposal for Mideast
* Islamic State expels rivals from Syria’s Deir al-Zor -activists
* Kerry and Iran’s Zarif meet for second day as nuclear deadline looms
* Clashes erupt in Libya’s Benghazi, five killed
* Turkish bank stocks rise on successful bond auctions
* New Turkish 5-year fixed-coupon bond yields 8.62 pct, below forecas
* Turkey’s lira steady ahead of expected interest rate cut
* Egyptians fear Islamist militants gathering on Libyan border
* Abraaj Investment Management makes bid approach to Egypt’s Bisco Misr
* Egyptian pound stable at central bank sale, weaker on black market
* Saudi Cement beats estimates despite 6.2 pct Q2 net profit drop
* Dubai’s Drake & Scull gets shareholder nod for strategic investor plan
* AIRSHOW-Qatar Airways rejected first three A380s, disappointed with Airbus
* Strong lending growth drives up Qatar Islamic Bank’s Q2 profit
* TABLE-Qatar June inflation slows to 2.8 pct y/y from 1-yr high
* Arab Banking Corp names Sharon Craggs group compliance head
* TABLE-Kuwait May bank lending growth lowest since September 2013
* Kuwait Energy mandates BofA for bond roadshow starting Tuesday (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)