MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 17

DUBAI, July 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia follows Wall St higher, euro probes lows
* U.S. crude rises more than $1 after sharp stockpile fall
* Gold steady near 4-week low; stronger equities, data weigh
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai continues leading region; Q2 earnings optimism aids Qatar
* Iraqi forces withdrawn from militant-held Tikrit after new push - sources
* Libyan air controllers strike to protest airport shelling
* Iran, powers seek to agree terms for extending nuclear talks-diplomats
* Obama backs Egypt cease-fire attempt between Israel, Palestinians
* Iraq expects July oil exports of 2.6 million bpd -minister
* Jordan’s Arab Bank posts 7 pct rise in first-half profit
* Iran election tactics drive nuclear deal timetable
* Upgrade or no upgrade, UAE and Qatar keep frontier investor fanbase
* Update-Moody‘s: EMEA high-yield 2014 issuance could exceed $130 billion
* Nutella maker Ferrero buys Turkish hazelnut company Oltan
* Turkish opposition says government stalling on corruption probe
* New Issue- Alternatifbank prices $250 mln 2019 bond
* New Issue-KfW prices 35 mln Turkish Lira 2016 bond
* Cukurova financing for disputed Turkcell stake hits hurdle
* Turkey’s Cimsa acquires cement maker Sancim for $220.7 mln
* Turkey’s Akbank says secures $981 mln securitisation loans
* Consultants say Egypt needs $120 bln inflow over 4 years - officials
* Seven Egyptian men sentenced to life for sex attacks, harassment
* Telecoms firm Zain Saudi posts narrowed Q2 net loss
* Saudi’s Savola beats estimates with 32.4 pct net profit gain
* Saudi Arabia boosts security on heavily fortified Iraq frontier
* Saudi retailer Jarir Marketing says board proposes lower Q2 dividend
* Emirates airline could buy 60-80 more A380s if engines upgraded -FT
* Etihad chief aims to seal Alitalia deal as union warns on jobs
* Iraq Kurds reject Dana Gas statement on payment rights
* UAE plans unmanned mission to Mars by 2021
* TABLE-Dubai June inflation stable at 2.8 pct y/y
* Soccer-We have nothing to hide, says Qatar World Cup chief
* AIRSHOW-Boeing says Qatar Airways finalizes $18.9 bln deal
* Qatar’s Nakilat Q2 profit rises on higher charter rates
* Kuwait’s Zain posts net profit fall in line with forecasts
* Kuwait’s NBK Q2 profit rises 29 pct, misses estimates
* BRIEF-CB&I gets additional technology contracts in Oman
* Omani Sohar refinery to restart units after maintenance (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)