MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 21

DUBAI, July 21 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks edge higher, upbeat on US earnings
* U.S. crude eases; risk premium intact on Ukraine, Gaza
* Gold holds above $1,300, geopolitical risks eyed
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai tumbles on Arabtec; Saudi Q2 earnings disappoint
* Hamas says Israeli soldier captured; Gaza death toll jumps
* UN, Qatar condemn Gaza killings, call for immediate ceasefire
* Iran eliminates sensitive stockpile under interim nuclear deal-IAEA
* Mideast pay-TV firm OSN gets buyout offer from unnamed bidder
* Top Kurdish security official warns West of Iraq blowback
* Kerry to visit Egypt for meetings on Gaza situation
* Egypt summons Turkish diplomat over Erdogan’s criticism of Sisi
* Egyptian T-bill yields jump after rates raised
* SABIC chief says petchem prices may rise in next 3 years
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates
* SABIC Q2 profit rises 7 pct, matching analysts’ estimates
* Saudi’s Khodari profit slumps 68.8 pct, widely misses forecasts
* Saudi’s Dar al-Arkan Q2 net profit up 17 pct, misses forecasts
* Emirates calls for airlines summit on “outrageous” MH17 attack
* UAE’s Etisalat profit jumps 26 pct on Maroc Telecom buy
* UAE may issue federal govt bonds by 2018, studies ongoing -ministry
* UAE lender ADIB Q2 net profit jumps, cites higher revenue
* TABLE-UAE June inflation at 2.2 pct y/y, highest since April 2009
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q2 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Dubai Q2 earnings estimates
* Rise of Dubai property market slowing - JLL
* UAE lender UNB edges ahead of forecasts with 5.6 pct Q2 profit gain
* Dubai bank ENBD repays final $1.1 bln of 2008 govt support
* Aabar says Arabtec talks would be confidential
* World Cup host Qatar agrees some foreign worker reforms
* TABLE-Qatar Q2 earnings estimates
* Qatar to host Gaza ceasefire talks with Abbas and U.N. chief
* Bahrain asks court to suspend main opposition bloc’s activities
* TABLE-Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates
* Oman fund working to rescue Bulgaria’s Corpbank-source
* TABLE-Oman Q2 earnings estimates
* Oman’s Ominvest says to explore possible ONIC Holding merger
* TABLE-Kuwait Q2 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)