FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 22
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 22, 2014 / 3:25 AM / 3 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 22

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, July 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares tentative on lingering geopolitical tensions

* Oil firms on Ukraine crisis; August WTI spikes before expiry

* Gold steady over $1,300 as conflicts spur safe-haven bids

* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE rebounds amid more Arabtec turmoil; Qatar, Egypt slip

* MIDEAST DEBT -Cash-flush Gulf banks grab top spots in region’s loan market

* Gaza death toll tops 500 as U.S. steps up ceasefire efforts

* Arab rifts may complicate search for Gaza truce

* China’s oil imports from Iran rise nearly 50 pct Jan-June

* Yemen struggles towards fuel price reform as finances crumble

TURKEY

* Turkey’s Kurdish candidate says peace does not hinge on Erdogan

* Turkey’s Arcelik to issue bonds worth up to 500 mln euros

* Turkish assets rise, focus on company results and central bank

* Turkiye Finans raises $252 mln from first sukuk issuance in Malaysia

* Turk Telekom’s Q2 net profit jumps to 801 mln lira

EGYPT

* Kerry, in Cairo, presses for Gaza cease-fire

* Egypt delays bond sale results as short-term yields soar

* Egypt may be flexible on its Gaza proposal to accommodate Hamas - officials

* Reforming Egypt’s black market - high hurdles, big rewards

* Egypt Suez Canal revenue up 9.7 pct yr/yr in June - state info portal

SAUDI ARABIA

* MEDIA-Saudi Arabia to open stock market to foreigners - Bloomberg

* IMF raises Saudi economic growth forecast to 4.6 pct for 2014

* Saudi telco Mobily Q2 profit hit by Atheeb deal provision

* Saudi Electricity Q2 profit jumps 144 pct on one-time gain

* Saudi’s Fawaz Alhokair Q2 net profit up 15.7 pct, misses forecasts

* Saudi Telecom to pay Q2 dividend of 0.75 riyals/share

* Saudi’s Kingdom Holding Q2 net profit rises 16.8 pct

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Poste Italiane puts conditions on Alitalia-Etihad deal -sources

* Lufthansa joins Emirates in calls for airlines summit on MH17

* Board of Dubai’s Arabtec to meet on Thursday

QATAR

* Qatar 2022 ethics investigation to report in September

* Qatari lender Al Khaliji names Ezzdine as acting CEO - statement

* Qatar Navigation posts 9.7 pct net profit fall in H1

OMAN

* Fitch Affirms 5 Omani Banks’ IDRs; Upgrades 3 Banks’ Viability Ratings

KUWAIT

* Kuwaiti bank KFH Q2 net profit rises 6.4 pct, misses estimates

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.