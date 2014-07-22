MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 22

DUBAI, July 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares tentative on lingering geopolitical tensions
* Oil firms on Ukraine crisis; August WTI spikes before expiry
* Gold steady over $1,300 as conflicts spur safe-haven bids
* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE rebounds amid more Arabtec turmoil; Qatar, Egypt slip
* MIDEAST DEBT -Cash-flush Gulf banks grab top spots in region’s loan market
* Gaza death toll tops 500 as U.S. steps up ceasefire efforts
* Arab rifts may complicate search for Gaza truce
* China’s oil imports from Iran rise nearly 50 pct Jan-June
* Yemen struggles towards fuel price reform as finances crumble
* Turkey’s Kurdish candidate says peace does not hinge on Erdogan
* Turkey’s Arcelik to issue bonds worth up to 500 mln euros
* Turkish assets rise, focus on company results and central bank
* Turkiye Finans raises $252 mln from first sukuk issuance in Malaysia
* Turk Telekom’s Q2 net profit jumps to 801 mln lira
* Kerry, in Cairo, presses for Gaza cease-fire
* Egypt delays bond sale results as short-term yields soar
* Egypt may be flexible on its Gaza proposal to accommodate Hamas - officials
* Reforming Egypt’s black market - high hurdles, big rewards
* Egypt Suez Canal revenue up 9.7 pct yr/yr in June - state info portal
* MEDIA-Saudi Arabia to open stock market to foreigners - Bloomberg
* IMF raises Saudi economic growth forecast to 4.6 pct for 2014
* Saudi telco Mobily Q2 profit hit by Atheeb deal provision
* Saudi Electricity Q2 profit jumps 144 pct on one-time gain
* Saudi’s Fawaz Alhokair Q2 net profit up 15.7 pct, misses forecasts
* Saudi Telecom to pay Q2 dividend of 0.75 riyals/share
* Saudi’s Kingdom Holding Q2 net profit rises 16.8 pct
* Poste Italiane puts conditions on Alitalia-Etihad deal -sources
* Lufthansa joins Emirates in calls for airlines summit on MH17
* Board of Dubai’s Arabtec to meet on Thursday
* Qatar 2022 ethics investigation to report in September
* Qatari lender Al Khaliji names Ezzdine as acting CEO - statement
* Qatar Navigation posts 9.7 pct net profit fall in H1
* Fitch Affirms 5 Omani Banks’ IDRs; Upgrades 3 Banks’ Viability Ratings
* Kuwaiti bank KFH Q2 net profit rises 6.4 pct, misses estimates
