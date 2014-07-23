MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 23

DUBAI, July 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks edge up as risk aversion wanes, euro languishes
* Oil slips as supplies flow despite conflicts
* Gold holds losses but finds support near $1,300
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia jumps on plan to open market to foreigners
* Abbas-led Palestinian body backs Hamas truce demands in Gaza
* UN Security Council considers Gaza ceasefire resolution
* Qatar emir meets Saudi king in Jeddah to discuss Gaza fighting
* Libya oil output slips, fresh fighting in Tripoli
* Syria says crisis has cost its oil sector $23.5 bln
* Iraq approves $600 mln oil depot contract with China’s CPP
* Egypt’s CIB posts 31 percent rise in 1st-half profit
* Egypt’s steel industry files anti-dumping claim against imports
* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for Sept 1-10 shipment
* Egyptian cigarette maker Eastern posts 17 pct jump in profit
* Egypt bond yields jump at first auction after rate hike
* Saudi Arabia to open $530 bln bourse to foreigners in early 2015
* MSCI could review Saudi Arabia as emerging market next year
* Saudi’s Savola says CEO Mannaa to resign for personal reasons
* Islamic Development Bank places $1 billion sukuk
* MERS virus detected in air samples from Saudi camel barn
* UAE lender NBAD lifts profit forecast
* First Gulf Bank’s profit up 16 pct, in line with expectations
* Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank posts 22 pct Q2 net profit hike
* TABLE-UAE May bank lending jumps 8.7 pct y/y, M3 picks up
* UAE’s Waha Capital Q2 net profit jumps on AerCap deal
* Dubai Crude for October to be priced at parity to Oman
* Vodafone Qatar beats forecasts with smaller quarterly loss
* Fitch Affirms Nakilat’s Bonds at ‘A+'/‘A-'; Outlook Stable
* Qatar’s Masraf Al Rayan Q2 profit rises 12.1 pct
* Oman Cement posts 4.3 pct H1 net profit hike
* Kuwait strips citizenship of two opposition figures, relatives
* Kuwait Energy sets IPTs for 5-yr bond in 9.5 pct area - leads
* Witness in collapsed Dahdaleh trial sentenced to UK jail
* Bahraini opposition launches legal challenge against suspension (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)