MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 24

DUBAI, July 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares supported by upbeat China factory survey
* Crude oil rises on drop in U.S. crude inventories, geopolitical risk
* Gold firm above $1,300 on Middle East violence, fund inflows
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia’s rally slows; UAE, Qatar pull back
* Gaza bloodshed deepens as airlines shun Israel
* Gulf telcos Ooredoo, Wataniya post Q2 profit drops, Nawras soars
* Iraq’s south oil exports rise to near-record, avoid northern conflict
* Russia’s Gazprom Neft starts production at Iraq Badra oilfield - ministry
* Iraq postpones vote for president, delaying power-sharing deal
* Japan to count Saudi, UAE crude storage toward reserve goals
* Turkey’s Akbank beats forecasts with 893 mln lira Q2 net profit
* Turkish 2014 c/a deficit seen below $50 bln - minister
* Ziraat raises borrowing from European Investment Fund to 2.1 billion lira
* Egypt buys Russian, Romanian and Ukraine wheat in tender
* Sisi’s bold start on economic reforms buys Egypt some time
* Saudi state investment fund to set up new companies
* Saudi bourse opening may double fund flows to Gulf
* Saudi Electricity says will get $400 mln payment from Aramco
* Saudi’s Savola says in talks to sell packaging business to Takween
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Saudi opening puts Middle East on investor maps
* Dubai’s Marka to list shares in mid-September
* Dubai lender Mashreq net profit jumps 45 percent
* Dubai developer Deyaar Q2 net profit more than doubles
* Dubai’s Majid Al Futtaim says H1 revenues jump 14 pct
* Banks set conditions on Alitalia cash call - Intesa Sanpaolo exec
* India’s Jet Airways chairman says looking to restructure debts, talking to bankers
* Commercial Bank of Qatar Q2 net profit dips 3 pct
* TABLE-Qatar June trade surplus falls 1.3 pct y/y to $8.9 bln
* Kuwait Energy to price $250 mln bond later on Weds - leads
* Kuwait’s KIPCO on track to hit revenue goal (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)