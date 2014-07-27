MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 27

DUBAI, July 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks and Euro pressured by German data, U.S. results

* Brent climbs above $108/bbl on U.S.-Russian tensions, supply fears

* Gold up on Ukraine, short-covering; posts weekly loss

* MIDEAST STOCKS-CIB lifts Egypt on strong Q2; Barwa drags down Qatar

* Middle East markets to close next week for Eid Al Fitr

* Israel extends short Gaza truce; many bodies pulled from rubble

* Jordan’s Housing Bank reports 16 pct rise in first-half profit

* Jordan introduces Islamic bond rules

* Iraq parliament elects senior Kurdish politician president

* Iraqi Kurdish oil nears US port despite concern in Washington

* Pakistan’s EFU Insurance Group to launch sharia-compliant products

* Yemen resumes oil flow after pipeline repair, 7 killed -official

* US evacuates Libya embassy after “free-wheeling” militia violence

* India pays 3rd tranche of oil dues to Iran -sources

TURKEY

* Turkey’s Cukurova set to recover disputed $1.6 bln Turkcell stake

* Turkey’s Erdogan calls again for deeper interest rate cuts

* Turkish central bank chief signals more rate cuts, upbeat on economy

* Turkey’s Garanti Bank to secure $500 million of financing

* Turkish central bank cuts volume of forex auctions to min $10 mln

EGYPT

* Egypt’s steel industry files anti-dumping claim against imports

* Egypt banks, bourse closed from July 28-30 for Eid holiday

* Egyptian pound stable at central bank sale, stronger on black market

* Egypt summons Turkish envoy for second time over Erdogan comments

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia accelerates reform push with market opening

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Former CEO Of Dubai’s Arabtec trims stake -bourse data

* Arabtec Q2 net profit up 11 pct Y-O-Y, but misses estimates

* Dubai lender ENBD trims loan growth f‘cast despite bumper Q2 profit

* UAE’s TAQA pulls out of India power plant deal with Jaiprakash

* Dubai’s Aramex Q2 net profit up 12 pct Y-O-Y, in-line with estimates

* Dubai telco du expects network sharing deal before yr-end

* UAE’s RAKBANK says in talks to acquire RAK National Insurance

* Dubai Islamic Bank beats estimates with 59.6 pct Q2 profit gain

* DP World H1 gross container volumes up 10.7 pct Y/Y

* Dubai airport traffic cut by runway work in June

* Alitalia investors approve cash call to buy time for Etihad deal

QATAR

* Qatar’s Barwa Real Estate swings to Q2 loss, in talks to sell more assets

KUWAIT

* Kuwait June inflation unchanged at 2.9 pct Y/Y

BAHRAIN

* Aluminium Bahrain’s second quarter net profit drops 25 percent

* Bahrain asks court to temporarily suspend two more opposition groups (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)