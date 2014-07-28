MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 28

DUBAI, July 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-China shares lead Asia higher, dollar buoyed

* Brent climbs above $108/bbl on U.S.-Russian tensions, supply fears

* PRECIOUS-Gold slips on stronger dollar, but holds above $1,300

* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE markets rise on Q2 earnings; Barwa drags down Qatar

* UN Security Council calls for humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

* Fighting in Gaza abates, but truce hopes look fragile

* As U.S. kicks off crude exports, Iran casts a shadow in Asia

* Lebanon’s Bank Audi says H1 profit up to $190 mln

* A nation in peril - Iraq’s struggle to hold together

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi M3, bank lending growth edge up in June

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi-listed Watania says majority shareholders to sell stakes

QATAR

* Qatar state spending up 13 pct last FY, slowest in 11 yrs

* Qatar June M2 growth lowest since April 2012, lending up

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Batelco Q2 net profit slips on competition, one-off costs