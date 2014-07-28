FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 28
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
July 28, 2014 / 3:01 AM / 3 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, July 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-China shares lead Asia higher, dollar buoyed

* Brent climbs above $108/bbl on U.S.-Russian tensions, supply fears

* PRECIOUS-Gold slips on stronger dollar, but holds above $1,300

* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE markets rise on Q2 earnings; Barwa drags down Qatar

* UN Security Council calls for humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

* Fighting in Gaza abates, but truce hopes look fragile

* As U.S. kicks off crude exports, Iran casts a shadow in Asia

* Lebanon’s Bank Audi says H1 profit up to $190 mln

* A nation in peril - Iraq’s struggle to hold together

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi M3, bank lending growth edge up in June

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi-listed Watania says majority shareholders to sell stakes

QATAR

* Qatar state spending up 13 pct last FY, slowest in 11 yrs

* Qatar June M2 growth lowest since April 2012, lending up

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Batelco Q2 net profit slips on competition, one-off costs (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.