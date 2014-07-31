FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 31
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2014 / 3:10 AM / 3 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, July 31 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar shines, U.S. yields surge on upbeat U.S. data

* Oil prices tumble on ample supply, weak demand

* Gold stays below $1,300 as U.S. economic optimism dents demand

* Israeli troops, with dogs and robots, track Gaza tunnels

* Asia a hard sell for Russian firms seeking cash

* LyondellBasell seen as mystery U.S. buyer of Kurdish oil in May

* Carnage at U.N. school as Israel pounds Gaza Strip

* Army breaks up protests as Yemen raises fuel prices

* Iran frees US-Iranian, three journalists still held -source

* Tunisia’s chief of army land forces resigns - official

* U.S. approves $700 million sale of Hellfire missiles to Iraq

* U.S. judge says cannot seize Kurdish crude for now

* IMF agrees on $5 billion credit line for Morocco

TURKEY

* Turkish women laugh online to protest deputy PM’s remarks

* Turkish court arrests 11 more police in wiretap probe -lawyer

EGYPT

* Iran says Egypt dragging its feet on allowing aid to Gaza

* Egypt’s GASC says buys 175,000 tonnes Russian wheat

* Three killed in car bomb in Cairo -Egyptian state-run TV

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Alitalia to present final proposal to Etihad on Thursday (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.