MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 31

DUBAI, July 31 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar shines, U.S. yields surge on upbeat U.S. data

* Oil prices tumble on ample supply, weak demand

* Gold stays below $1,300 as U.S. economic optimism dents demand

* Israeli troops, with dogs and robots, track Gaza tunnels

* Asia a hard sell for Russian firms seeking cash

* LyondellBasell seen as mystery U.S. buyer of Kurdish oil in May

* Carnage at U.N. school as Israel pounds Gaza Strip

* Army breaks up protests as Yemen raises fuel prices

* Iran frees US-Iranian, three journalists still held -source

* Tunisia’s chief of army land forces resigns - official

* U.S. approves $700 million sale of Hellfire missiles to Iraq

* U.S. judge says cannot seize Kurdish crude for now

* IMF agrees on $5 billion credit line for Morocco

TURKEY

* Turkish women laugh online to protest deputy PM’s remarks

* Turkish court arrests 11 more police in wiretap probe -lawyer

EGYPT

* Iran says Egypt dragging its feet on allowing aid to Gaza

* Egypt’s GASC says buys 175,000 tonnes Russian wheat

* Three killed in car bomb in Cairo -Egyptian state-run TV

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Alitalia to present final proposal to Etihad on Thursday (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)