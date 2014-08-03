MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 3

DUBAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St deepens stocks slump; Dollar, U.S. yields ease

* Oil prices tumble on oversupply, weak demand

* Gold up about 1 pct after disappointing U.S. jobs data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE, Egypt rise on strong Q2 earnings

* Collateral damage: How Iran sanctions fears hurt humanitarian trade

* Baghdad seeks to have Kurdish oil dispute settled in Iraq

* Israel says Hamas will pay heavy price for more attacks

TURKEY

* Turkish assets weaken after manufacturing index drops to 5-year low

* Turkey’s Cukurova pays Alfa Group to recover Turkcell stake

* Turks abroad begin voting in landmark presidential election

* Turkish Treasury sees Aug domestic borrowing at 9 billion lira

EGYPT

* Two Egyptians shot dead in Libya-Tunisia border clash -state media

* Egyptian pound stable at central bank sale, weaker on black market

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi king labels Israeli offensive in Gaza a war crime

* Saudi Aramco sets Aug propane at $780/T, down $40

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Some lenders eye exit as Dubai World seeks to revise $25 bln debt deal

* Property developer DAMAC looks to list shares on Dubai bourse

* Dubai’s Emirates suspends flights to Guinea over Ebola

* Alitalia fixes date for Etihad deal, raises capital hike

* Dubai crude July average falls to $106.15/bbl - traders

KUWAIT

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Investment Dar loses protection against creditor legal claims