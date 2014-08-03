FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 3
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 3, 2014 / 4:36 AM / 3 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St deepens stocks slump; Dollar, U.S. yields ease

* Oil prices tumble on oversupply, weak demand

* Gold up about 1 pct after disappointing U.S. jobs data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE, Egypt rise on strong Q2 earnings

* Collateral damage: How Iran sanctions fears hurt humanitarian trade

* Baghdad seeks to have Kurdish oil dispute settled in Iraq

* Israel says Hamas will pay heavy price for more attacks

TURKEY

* Turkish assets weaken after manufacturing index drops to 5-year low

* Turkey’s Cukurova pays Alfa Group to recover Turkcell stake

* Turks abroad begin voting in landmark presidential election

* Turkish Treasury sees Aug domestic borrowing at 9 billion lira

EGYPT

* Two Egyptians shot dead in Libya-Tunisia border clash -state media

* Egyptian pound stable at central bank sale, weaker on black market

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi king labels Israeli offensive in Gaza a war crime

* Saudi Aramco sets Aug propane at $780/T, down $40

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Some lenders eye exit as Dubai World seeks to revise $25 bln debt deal

* Property developer DAMAC looks to list shares on Dubai bourse

* Dubai’s Emirates suspends flights to Guinea over Ebola

* Alitalia fixes date for Etihad deal, raises capital hike

* Dubai crude July average falls to $106.15/bbl - traders

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Investment Dar loses protection against creditor legal claims (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.