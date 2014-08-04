FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 4
August 4, 2014 / 3:05 AM / 3 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pressured by Wall St, geopolitical tensions

* Oil prices tumble on oversupply, weak demand

* Gold holds above $1,290 as weak jobs data allays rate hike fears

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi continues uptrend; Aldar weighs on Abu Dhabi

* Censured over shelter deaths, Israel declares 7-hour Gaza truce

* Islamic State grabs Iraqi dam and oilfield in victory over Kurds

* German magazine reports Israel spied on Kerry last year

* Lebanese army tries to expel Syria-linked militants from border town

* Ten dead in strike on school in new Gaza fighting

* Jordan’s Arab Potash reports 54 pct drop in first-half profits

* More than 20 killed as Libya factions fight to control airport

* Iran’s elite Guards fighting in Iraq to push back Islamic State

* Farming reforms offer hope for Iran’s water crisis

TURKEY

* Turkey’s Erdogan lashes out at Israel at election rally

EGYPT

* Egypt seeking $1.5 bln loan to repay oil debts -Oil Minister

* Egypt awards Suez hub project to consortium that includes army -sources

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi pension fund’s return falls to 8.1 pct in 2013

* Foreign buying in Saudi stocks jumps on direct investment approval

* Ramadan pilgrimage season in Saudi Arabia mostly free from MERS

* Saudi Aramco, Sumitomo to transfer project ownership to PetroRabigh

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai Investments H1 net profit more than doubles - statement

* Abu Dhabi’s Aldar sees housing, malls profit at $408 mln from 2015

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
