MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 4

DUBAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pressured by Wall St, geopolitical tensions
* Oil prices tumble on oversupply, weak demand
* Gold holds above $1,290 as weak jobs data allays rate hike fears
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi continues uptrend; Aldar weighs on Abu Dhabi
* Censured over shelter deaths, Israel declares 7-hour Gaza truce
* Islamic State grabs Iraqi dam and oilfield in victory over Kurds
* German magazine reports Israel spied on Kerry last year
* Lebanese army tries to expel Syria-linked militants from border town
* Ten dead in strike on school in new Gaza fighting
* Jordan’s Arab Potash reports 54 pct drop in first-half profits
* More than 20 killed as Libya factions fight to control airport
* Iran’s elite Guards fighting in Iraq to push back Islamic State
* Farming reforms offer hope for Iran’s water crisis
* Turkey’s Erdogan lashes out at Israel at election rally
* Egypt seeking $1.5 bln loan to repay oil debts -Oil Minister
* Egypt awards Suez hub project to consortium that includes army -sources
* Saudi pension fund’s return falls to 8.1 pct in 2013
* Foreign buying in Saudi stocks jumps on direct investment approval
* Ramadan pilgrimage season in Saudi Arabia mostly free from MERS
* Saudi Aramco, Sumitomo to transfer project ownership to PetroRabigh
* Dubai Investments H1 net profit more than doubles - statement
* Abu Dhabi’s Aldar sees housing, malls profit at $408 mln from 2015
Compiled by Dubai newsroom