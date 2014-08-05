MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 5

DUBAI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slip as China service data sours mood
* Oil rebounds as global tensions raise supply disruption fears
* Gold holds steady; strong dollar, fund outflows could weigh
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Emaar boosts Dubai before Q2 results; NBAD drags down Abu Dhabi
* MIDEAST MONEY-Tunisia dinar drop shows momentum for reform
* Israelis, Palestinians set to launch 72-hour truce in monthlong war
* Libya’s new parliament calls for unity as rival militias clash
* Lebanese army advances in border battle with Islamists
* Iraqi PM orders air force to help Kurds fight Islamic State
* UN says tens of thousands flee IS assault in Northern Iraq
* Kurds ask U.S. court to scrap seizure order, allow crude delivery
* SPECIAL REPORT-The doubt at the heart of Iraq’s Sunni “revolution”
* Iraq oil exports reach 2.442 mln bpd in July
* Erdogan dominates Turkey’s uneven presidential race
* Turkish PKK militants urge all Kurds to fight Islamic State
* Turks abroad show little interest in presidential election
* Flow of Iraqi Kurdish oil to Turkish port resumed on Sunday - energy officials
* DFDS exits sales process of Turkish ferry operator
* Turkish Treasury taps 5-year fixed-coupon bond at yield of 9.10 percent
* Turkish CPI rise above f‘cast, undermines case for rate cuts
* Egyptian central bank issues extra bonds on strong demand
* Egyptian pound steady at central bank sale and on black market
* Saudi ministry asks for $4 bln annually to spend on labour reform
* Brazil’s Batista to transfer 10.5 pct of miner MMX to Mubadala
* PE firm Ardian in talks to buy over $2 bln stakes from Abu Dhabi -Bloomberg
* Dubai’s Emaar second-qtr net up 29 pct despite dip in local home sales
* BRIEF-Damac Real Estate buys land plot for $513 mln
* Milaha Qatar LNG ship to unload in Belgium Aug. 20 - port
* Brazil’s BRF buys 75 pct of Kuwait frozen-food business
* National Bank of Kuwait says consumer banking head resigns
* Moody’s assigns A3 IFS rating to Al Ahleia Insurance Co. S.A.K.P.
* Zain to launch first Bahraini IPO since 2010 on Sept 2
* Investcorp profit jumps as private equity drives deal flow
* TABLE-Oman June inflation eases to 1.2 pct y/y
* ONIC Holding to consider Ominvest merger at next board meeting (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)