MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 12

DUBAI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares extend bounce, oil pinned near lows
* U.S. oil edges up on expectations of inventory drawdown
* Gold in tight range above $1,300 as global equities gain
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai extends gains; Industries Qatar shrugs off profit slump
* Luxembourg appoints arrangers, plans roadshow for first sukuk issue
* Moody‘s: Reduced growth prospects and high social spending impair Jordan’s sovereign creditworthiness
* Power struggle on Baghdad streets as Maliki replaced but refuses to go
* Israelis, Palestinians begin new talks to end Gaza war
* UN names panel to probe war crimes in Gaza; Israel slams it
* U.S. strikes have slowed Iraq militants but not weakened them -Pentagon
* GlaxoSmithKline faces fresh drug bribery claims in Syria
* NATO chief sees “high probability” of Russian intervention in east Ukraine
* Libya oil production around 450,000 bpd, despite clashes
* Algerian 2014 grain harvest may fall to 3 mln tonnes -official
* Hess suspends Iraqi Kurdistan operations, evacuates staff
* Turkish activists say new flotilla to challenge Israeli blockade of Gaza
* Turkey’s Erdogan seeks strong, but pliant successor as PM
* Turkish assets slip as focus shifts to Erdogan’s plans
* Turkey’s Ziraat Bank posts 21 percent rise in Q2 net profit
* Turkish economy minister sees lower rates as vital after Erdogan victory
* Egyptian pound steady on both official and black markets
* Egypt, Saudis seek united front against militant Islam
* Human Rights Watch says Egypt gagging dissent as chiefs denied entry
* Etihad CEO says no immediate plan to up stake in India’s Jet Airways
* Qatar’s Tasweeq offers first ultra low sulphur diesel cargo
* Kuwait revokes citizenship of 10 more people, including a cleric
* Kuwait’s Americana Q2 net profit rises 8.7 pct
* Kuwait cuts Sept crude OSP for Asia by 40 cents -traders (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)