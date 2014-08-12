MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 12

DUBAI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares extend bounce, oil pinned near lows

* U.S. oil edges up on expectations of inventory drawdown

* Gold in tight range above $1,300 as global equities gain

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai extends gains; Industries Qatar shrugs off profit slump

* Luxembourg appoints arrangers, plans roadshow for first sukuk issue

* Moody‘s: Reduced growth prospects and high social spending impair Jordan’s sovereign creditworthiness

* Power struggle on Baghdad streets as Maliki replaced but refuses to go

* Israelis, Palestinians begin new talks to end Gaza war

* UN names panel to probe war crimes in Gaza; Israel slams it

* U.S. strikes have slowed Iraq militants but not weakened them -Pentagon

* GlaxoSmithKline faces fresh drug bribery claims in Syria

* NATO chief sees “high probability” of Russian intervention in east Ukraine

* Libya oil production around 450,000 bpd, despite clashes

* Algerian 2014 grain harvest may fall to 3 mln tonnes -official

* Hess suspends Iraqi Kurdistan operations, evacuates staff

TURKEY

* Turkish activists say new flotilla to challenge Israeli blockade of Gaza

* Turkey’s Erdogan seeks strong, but pliant successor as PM

* Turkish assets slip as focus shifts to Erdogan’s plans

* Turkey’s Ziraat Bank posts 21 percent rise in Q2 net profit

* Turkish economy minister sees lower rates as vital after Erdogan victory

EGYPT

* Egyptian pound steady on both official and black markets

* Egypt, Saudis seek united front against militant Islam

* Human Rights Watch says Egypt gagging dissent as chiefs denied entry

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Etihad CEO says no immediate plan to up stake in India’s Jet Airways

QATAR

* Qatar’s Tasweeq offers first ultra low sulphur diesel cargo

KUWAIT

* Kuwait revokes citizenship of 10 more people, including a cleric

* Kuwait’s Americana Q2 net profit rises 8.7 pct

* Kuwait cuts Sept crude OSP for Asia by 40 cents -traders (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)