MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 13

DUBAI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pressured on Ukraine anxiety, euro wobbles
* Brent near 13-month trough below $103 on brisk supplies
* Gold holds above $1,300 as Ukraine worries stoke safe-haven demand
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Property stocks boost Egypt; soft oil price dampens Saudi
* Pakistan’s NBP eyes Burj Bank, plans due diligence
* Fearing Iraq’s downfall, power brokers chose safe bet Abadi
* Talks on ending Gaza war “difficult”, but truce holds
* Talisman Energy: readying Iraqi Kurdistan assets for sale
* KOGAS plans to delay Iraq’s Akkas stake sale to beyond 2017
* Jiangsu Yulong Steel signs supply contract with Lebanon’s Zakhem Intl
* Islamists sought to turn Lebanon into Iraq -army chief
* Turkish exporters see profit from Russian ban on Western foods
* Profits of Turkey’s Islamic Bank Asya hit by political feud
* Turkey’s Tumosan in talks on tank project, shares jump 8 percent
* Turkish lira weakens as markets focus on economic policy outlook
* Turkey’s Vakifbank Q2 net profit falls 9 percent, beats forecasts
* Turkey’s Tupras Q2 net profit surges 160 percent, below forecast
* Human Rights Watch urges U.N. probe of ‘systematic’ Egypt killings
* Russia to boost wheat supplies to Egypt, mulls free trade zone - Putin
* Egypt’s FIHC seeking 25,000 tonnes soybean oil
* Egypt’s Amer Group H2 net profit up 28 pct
* Dubai’s DAMAC Q2 profit up 18 pct as property sales rise
* Brent’s premium to Dubai crude falls to lowest in more than four years
* Emirates agrees $425 mln loan for two A380 jets - bank
* UAE’s Al Noor profit jumps on outpatient treatments
* TABLE-Dubai July inflation rises to 3.4 pct, highest since 2009
* Glad to be rid of Maliki, Saudi Arabia congratulates new Iraq PM
* Saudi Arabia tells Israel only peace deal can ensure its survival
* TABLE-Qatar July inflation rises to 3.1 pct y/y
* Goldman, QNB to arrange $800 mln loan for Travelex acquisition
* Saudi Arabia’s Savola said to bid for Kuwait’s Americana - Bloomberg
* Kuwait M2, bank lending growth rates rebound in June
* Middle East Crude-Oman stays in discount amid ample supply
* Omantel posts flat Q2 profit, beats estimates
Compiled by Dubai newsroom