MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 13

DUBAI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pressured on Ukraine anxiety, euro wobbles

* Brent near 13-month trough below $103 on brisk supplies

* Gold holds above $1,300 as Ukraine worries stoke safe-haven demand

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Property stocks boost Egypt; soft oil price dampens Saudi

* Pakistan’s NBP eyes Burj Bank, plans due diligence

* Fearing Iraq’s downfall, power brokers chose safe bet Abadi

* Talks on ending Gaza war “difficult”, but truce holds

* Talisman Energy: readying Iraqi Kurdistan assets for sale

* KOGAS plans to delay Iraq’s Akkas stake sale to beyond 2017

* Jiangsu Yulong Steel signs supply contract with Lebanon’s Zakhem Intl

* Islamists sought to turn Lebanon into Iraq -army chief

TURKEY

* Turkish exporters see profit from Russian ban on Western foods

* Profits of Turkey’s Islamic Bank Asya hit by political feud

* Turkey’s Tumosan in talks on tank project, shares jump 8 percent

* Turkish lira weakens as markets focus on economic policy outlook

* Turkey’s Vakifbank Q2 net profit falls 9 percent, beats forecasts

* Turkey’s Tupras Q2 net profit surges 160 percent, below forecast

EGYPT

* Human Rights Watch urges U.N. probe of ‘systematic’ Egypt killings

* Russia to boost wheat supplies to Egypt, mulls free trade zone - Putin

* Egypt’s FIHC seeking 25,000 tonnes soybean oil

* Egypt’s Amer Group H2 net profit up 28 pct

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai’s DAMAC Q2 profit up 18 pct as property sales rise

* Brent’s premium to Dubai crude falls to lowest in more than four years

* Emirates agrees $425 mln loan for two A380 jets - bank

* UAE’s Al Noor profit jumps on outpatient treatments

* TABLE-Dubai July inflation rises to 3.4 pct, highest since 2009

SAUDI ARABIA

* Glad to be rid of Maliki, Saudi Arabia congratulates new Iraq PM

* Saudi Arabia tells Israel only peace deal can ensure its survival

QATAR

* TABLE-Qatar July inflation rises to 3.1 pct y/y

* Goldman, QNB to arrange $800 mln loan for Travelex acquisition

KUWAIT

* Saudi Arabia’s Savola said to bid for Kuwait’s Americana - Bloomberg

* Kuwait M2, bank lending growth rates rebound in June

OMAN

* Middle East Crude-Oman stays in discount amid ample supply

* Omantel posts flat Q2 profit, beats estimates