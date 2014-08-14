MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 14

DUBAI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares up as investors bank on more stimulus
* Brent rises on supply risks, U.S. crude down as stockpiles build
* Gold retains gains on soft U.S. data, safe-haven demand
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Kuwait Food hits record high after Savola starts takeover talks
* Renewed Israel, Palestinian truce off to shaky start
* Libya to resume exports from its largest oil port next week-WSJ
* Maliki’s Dawa Party backs his replacement as Iraq PM
* EU looking at how to stop Islamic State oil sales from Syria
* Talisman Energy readying Iraqi Kurdistan assets for sale
* Iran’s Supreme Leader says interaction with US limited to nuclear talks
* Swiss agree to extend some sanctions on Iran until mid December
* Jordan’s annual inflation rate unchanged at 3.2 pct in July
* Not all sukuk are created equal, IMF study finds
* CIMB CEO urges shareholder patience on final merger terms
* Turkish stocks dip as policy outlook still uncertain after election
* Turkey’s Akbank mandates banks to renew $1.46 bln syndicated loan
* Interest rates, not food, main cause of Turkish inflation -econ min
* Egypt’s Mubarak tells Cairo court his conscience is clear
* Telecom Egypt posts 11 pct rise in Q2 profit, proposes dividend
* Egyptian pound steady on official market, fractionally weaker on black market
* Brent’s premium to Dubai falls below $1 for first time in over 4 years
* UAE’s TAQA swings to quarterly profits; pulls out of talks in Iraq, India
* Abu Dhabi airport’s passenger traffic grows 19 pct in first half
* Ras al-Khaimah sounds out banks for syndicated loan -IFR
* Saudi’s Savola says started initial talks on acquiring Kuwait’s Americana
* Kuwait Finance House says waits for regulatory approval on new CEO hire
* Bahrain’s Gulf Finance House Q2 net profit jumps 252 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)