MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 14

DUBAI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares up as investors bank on more stimulus

* Brent rises on supply risks, U.S. crude down as stockpiles build

* Gold retains gains on soft U.S. data, safe-haven demand

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Kuwait Food hits record high after Savola starts takeover talks

* Renewed Israel, Palestinian truce off to shaky start

* Libya to resume exports from its largest oil port next week-WSJ

* Maliki’s Dawa Party backs his replacement as Iraq PM

* EU looking at how to stop Islamic State oil sales from Syria

* Talisman Energy readying Iraqi Kurdistan assets for sale

* Iran’s Supreme Leader says interaction with US limited to nuclear talks

* Swiss agree to extend some sanctions on Iran until mid December

* Jordan’s annual inflation rate unchanged at 3.2 pct in July

* Not all sukuk are created equal, IMF study finds

* CIMB CEO urges shareholder patience on final merger terms

TURKEY

* Turkish stocks dip as policy outlook still uncertain after election

* Turkey’s Akbank mandates banks to renew $1.46 bln syndicated loan

* Interest rates, not food, main cause of Turkish inflation -econ min

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Mubarak tells Cairo court his conscience is clear

* Telecom Egypt posts 11 pct rise in Q2 profit, proposes dividend

* Egyptian pound steady on official market, fractionally weaker on black market

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Brent’s premium to Dubai falls below $1 for first time in over 4 years

* UAE’s TAQA swings to quarterly profits; pulls out of talks in Iraq, India

* Abu Dhabi airport’s passenger traffic grows 19 pct in first half

* Ras al-Khaimah sounds out banks for syndicated loan -IFR

KUWAIT

* Saudi’s Savola says started initial talks on acquiring Kuwait’s Americana

* Kuwait Finance House says waits for regulatory approval on new CEO hire

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Gulf Finance House Q2 net profit jumps 252 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)