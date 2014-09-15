MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - September 15

DUBAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks tumble as China anxiety saps confidence
* Oil drops as ample supply overtakes demand
* Gold at 8-month low on fears of more hawkish Fed
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Emaar lifts Dubai after launching malls unit IPO
* MIDEAST DEBT-Conventional banks’ sukuk to push limits of Islamic finance
* S.Korea’s Iran crude imports for August up 108.7 pct y/y -customs
* Several Arab countries offer to join air campaign on Islamic State, say U.S. officials
* Iraq’s Allawi endorses PM, says will help win over Sunnis
* Libya parliament dismisses cental bank chief
* Growing foreign fund influence a risk for emerging markets-BIS
* Jordan’s August inflation rate drops slightly to 3.16 pct
* Israel increases budget deficit target on defence spending
* Egypt expects $425 mln from Islamic Development Bank, for refinery, airport
* Saudi Savola says to sell stake in property project for 593.5 mln riyals
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Dubai Malls $1.6bln IPO offers bling at a discount
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Aug inflation edges up to 3.5 pct y/y
* TABLE-UAE bank lending growth slows to 7.1 pct y/y in July
* Dubai’s Emaar looks to raise $1.58 bln from malls unit’s IPO
* Kuwait’s KNPC names NBK finance advisor for $12 bln refinery upgrade
* Libyan PM accuses Qatar of sending planes with weapons to Tripoli
* Qatar-based cleric criticises US role against Islamic State
* Islamic lender Turkiye Finans eyes presence in Bahrain: BNA (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)