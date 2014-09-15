FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - September 15
September 15, 2014 / 3:05 AM / 3 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - September 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks tumble as China anxiety saps confidence

* Oil drops as ample supply overtakes demand

* Gold at 8-month low on fears of more hawkish Fed

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Emaar lifts Dubai after launching malls unit IPO

* MIDEAST DEBT-Conventional banks’ sukuk to push limits of Islamic finance

* S.Korea’s Iran crude imports for August up 108.7 pct y/y -customs

* Several Arab countries offer to join air campaign on Islamic State, say U.S. officials

* Iraq’s Allawi endorses PM, says will help win over Sunnis

* Libya parliament dismisses cental bank chief

* Growing foreign fund influence a risk for emerging markets-BIS

* Jordan’s August inflation rate drops slightly to 3.16 pct

* Israel increases budget deficit target on defence spending

EGYPT

* Egypt expects $425 mln from Islamic Development Bank, for refinery, airport

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Savola says to sell stake in property project for 593.5 mln riyals

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Dubai Malls $1.6bln IPO offers bling at a discount

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Aug inflation edges up to 3.5 pct y/y

* TABLE-UAE bank lending growth slows to 7.1 pct y/y in July

* Dubai’s Emaar looks to raise $1.58 bln from malls unit’s IPO

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s KNPC names NBK finance advisor for $12 bln refinery upgrade

QATAR

* Libyan PM accuses Qatar of sending planes with weapons to Tripoli

* Qatar-based cleric criticises US role against Islamic State

BAHRAIN

* Islamic lender Turkiye Finans eyes presence in Bahrain: BNA (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

