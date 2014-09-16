FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - September 16
September 16, 2014 / 3:05 AM / 3 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - September 16

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge higher as investors await Fed

* Brent little changed after dipping to 26-month low

* Gold treads water ahead of Fed meet; U.S. rate outlook eyed

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai rises on Arabtec; Saudi market dips further

* MIDEAST MONEY-U.S. rate hikes to trim inflation, expose weak finances in Gulf

* U.S. partners unclear on roles in fight against Islamic State

* Iran supreme leader spurns U.S. overture to fight Islamic State

* Mideast crude tanker rates at near 3-month low as trade slows

* Morocco’s Jan-Aug trade deficit narrows 3.1 percent

* South Africa announces 5.75-year tenor for USD sukuk -IFR

* EU draft sets treatment for non-sovereign sukuk -IFR

TURKEY

* Turkish military weighs “buffer zone” against Iraq, Syria threats-media

* Turkish lira weakens, Bank Asya shares fall 20 percent

* Turkish August budget surplus 5.9 billion lira- Finance Ministry

* Turkey’s Eximbank expected to issue $500 mln eurobond, bankers say

* Turkish May-July unemployment rate rises to 9.1 percent - statistics office

* Turkey’s TAV says signs Sabiha Gokcen stake agreement

* Turkey’s Agaoglu plans to raise $300 mln via Islamic bonds

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for Oct. 11-20 shipment

* Egypt sentences Muslim Brotherhood leader Badie to life in jail

* Egyptian pound steady on official market, down on black market

* Leading Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah freed on bail

* Egypt tourism could fully recover in 2015 -minister

* EFG-Hermes could sell Credit Libanais for right price-CEO

SAUDI ARABIA

* HSBC’s Saudi Arabia investment banking CEO Khoury leaves bank

* Thai PTT and Saudi Aramco in joint Vietnam petrochemical project

* Wipro says Wipro Arabia Limited has entered into a strategic partnership with Saudi Electricity Company

* Saudi Arabia buys 610,000 tonnes of hard wheat

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai’s Emaar says first tranche of malls IPO already covered

* Bank of America to move frontier markets research head to Dubai

* Ex-CEO of Dubai’s Arabtec agrees to sell stake to Aabar -source

* Raytheon begins full rate production on Talon laser guided rockets for the UAE

KUWAIT

* Moody’s changes outlook on KIPCO’s Baa3/P-3 ratings to stable; affirms ratings

QATAR

* Qatar National Bank lifts Ecobank stake in $283 mln deal

* Qatar to send Turkey 1.2 bcm of LNG in winter months, energy minister says

* Asia Naphtha-Qatar’s quarterly sales premiums plunge at least 40 pct

BAHRAIN

* Islamic lender Turkiye Finans eyes presence in Bahrain: BNA

OMAN

* Oman plans 3-week turnaround at MAF refinery in November (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
