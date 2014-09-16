MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - September 16

DUBAI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge higher as investors await Fed
* Brent little changed after dipping to 26-month low
* Gold treads water ahead of Fed meet; U.S. rate outlook eyed
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai rises on Arabtec; Saudi market dips further
* MIDEAST MONEY-U.S. rate hikes to trim inflation, expose weak finances in Gulf
* U.S. partners unclear on roles in fight against Islamic State
* Iran supreme leader spurns U.S. overture to fight Islamic State
* Mideast crude tanker rates at near 3-month low as trade slows
* Morocco’s Jan-Aug trade deficit narrows 3.1 percent
* South Africa announces 5.75-year tenor for USD sukuk -IFR
* EU draft sets treatment for non-sovereign sukuk -IFR
* Turkish military weighs “buffer zone” against Iraq, Syria threats-media
* Turkish lira weakens, Bank Asya shares fall 20 percent
* Turkish August budget surplus 5.9 billion lira- Finance Ministry
* Turkey’s Eximbank expected to issue $500 mln eurobond, bankers say
* Turkish May-July unemployment rate rises to 9.1 percent - statistics office
* Turkey’s TAV says signs Sabiha Gokcen stake agreement
* Turkey’s Agaoglu plans to raise $300 mln via Islamic bonds
* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for Oct. 11-20 shipment
* Egypt sentences Muslim Brotherhood leader Badie to life in jail
* Egyptian pound steady on official market, down on black market
* Leading Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah freed on bail
* Egypt tourism could fully recover in 2015 -minister
* EFG-Hermes could sell Credit Libanais for right price-CEO
* HSBC’s Saudi Arabia investment banking CEO Khoury leaves bank
* Thai PTT and Saudi Aramco in joint Vietnam petrochemical project
* Wipro says Wipro Arabia Limited has entered into a strategic partnership with Saudi Electricity Company
* Saudi Arabia buys 610,000 tonnes of hard wheat
* Dubai’s Emaar says first tranche of malls IPO already covered
* Bank of America to move frontier markets research head to Dubai
* Ex-CEO of Dubai’s Arabtec agrees to sell stake to Aabar -source
* Raytheon begins full rate production on Talon laser guided rockets for the UAE
* Moody’s changes outlook on KIPCO’s Baa3/P-3 ratings to stable; affirms ratings
* Qatar National Bank lifts Ecobank stake in $283 mln deal
* Qatar to send Turkey 1.2 bcm of LNG in winter months, energy minister says
* Asia Naphtha-Qatar’s quarterly sales premiums plunge at least 40 pct
* Islamic lender Turkiye Finans eyes presence in Bahrain: BNA
* Oman plans 3-week turnaround at MAF refinery in November (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)