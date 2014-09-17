MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - September 17

DUBAI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares edge up as investors second-guess Fed
* Oil gains on OPEC production cut talk, Libya paring output
* Gold sits tight; all eyes on Fed for rate outlook
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Emaar Malls IPO weighs on Dubai; Suez Canal success lifts Egypt
* Goldman Sachs gets strong demand for landmark sukuk issue
* U.N. says Palestinians, Israelis reach deal on Gaza reconstruction
* Libya’s El Sharara pumps less oil after rockets almost hit refinery
* OPEC’s Badri expects OPEC to lower output target
* Gaza war to reverse years of growth in Palestinian economy -World Bank
* Luxembourg to meet investors ahead of debut euro-denominated sukuk - leads
* Canadian Solar announces 1.5 MW solar module supply agreement in Jordan
* South Africa set to price maiden sukuk this week
* Islamic finance body AAOIFI gets new boss as it seeks to keep influence
* Turkish reluctance hurts U.S. plans for coalition against Islamic State
* Turk Eximbank prices $500 mln 2021 bond
* Turkish lira down, Bank Asya shares hit record low
* Turkey’s 2015 GDP growth figures could be revised downwards- finmin
* Turkish zero-coupon bond yields 9.22 pct, below f‘cast
* Bank Asya says business continues despite ‘lynching campaign’
* Turkey warns credit rating agencies over negative assessments
* Turkish Airlines says January-August passengers up 15 pct
* Turkey’s Babacan says reducing inflation and current-account remain priorities
* Egypt’s military focus is at home, not on Islamic State -minister
* Power cuts biggest hurdle to investment in Egypt -minister
* Finance minister hopeful reforms can revive Egyptian economy
* Egypt’s GASC buys 180,000 tonnes of French wheat
* UFG to drop Egypt lawsuit if Israel import deal cleared-source
* Egypt court to rule in Sawiris tax dispute in October -company
* Egypt’s Qalaa Q2 loss widens, revenue up 58 pct
* Egypt reaches $8.5 bln funding goal for Suez Canal expansion -official
* EFG Hermes says no plan to sell Credit Libanais
* Egypt targets 11 pct budget deficit in fiscal 2014/15 - finance min
* Saudi court sentences 2 to death, jails 13 over attack
* Shell, Motiva to pay back wages to U.S. workers -Labor Dept.
* Aluminium Bahrain may look into additional listing in Saudi
* Saudi corporate earnings growth set to jump before bourse opening
* N.Y. court asked to freeze Turkish family’s assets in UAE bank
* New UAE rules aim to develop local currency bond, sukuk markets
* Dubai’s Arabtec says unaware of potential stake sale by ex-CEO
* Bidders line up for Kuwait’s Americana, Savola confirms adviser
* Mobile operator Ooredoo Kuwait cuts jobs as market share, profits shrink
* Qatar Airways takes delivery of its first Airbus A380
* Qatar regulates charities after Western concern over Islamic State funding
* Judge Eckert warns FIFA following Garcia investigation
* Qatar rejects accusation it sent weapons to Libya
* Turkey would welcome Muslim Brotherhood figures who leave Qatar - Erdogan
* Sale of storage company PODS being explored -sources
* Investcorp says buys U.S. real estate assets for around $250 mln
* Bulgarian central bank says wants decision on Corpbank fate in November (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)