MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - September 18
September 18, 2014 / 3:05 AM / 3 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - September 18

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar surges to 6-yr peak on yen, Tokyo stocks cheer

* Oil prices fall on EIA report of big U.S. crude stocks build

* Gold skids to 8-1/2 month low on U.S. rate hike fears

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi rises on economic reform plans; better global mood boosts region

* Iran’s Rouhani: Islamic State beheadings a concern for mankind -NBC

* Nuclear deal elusive as Iran, six powers resume talks in New York

* South Africa launches US$500m 5.75-year sukuk at 3.90% yield

* Netanyahu rival shocks Israel with sudden plan to quit cabinet

* Libyan PM seeks to reassert authority as oil production is hit

* No guarantee of OPEC output target cut in November - delegates

* Syria reveals more chemical weapons facilities to watchdog - sources

* Libya’s El Sharara field shuts after damage to Zawiya refinery

* Iraq’s oil output revival at stake for want of water

* Islamic State campaign tests Obama’s commitment to Mideast allies

TURKEY

* Spain to replace Dutch in Turkey Patriot missile deployment

* Turkey buys 200,000 T milling wheat in tender - traders

* Turkish lira up, Bank Asya shares drop to fresh lows

* Bank Asya vows to see off “smear campaign” amid Turkish power struggle

* Fitch Assigns Turk Eximbank’s Forthcoming USD500m Notes ‘BBB-(EXP)’ Rating

* Turkey confirms it borrowed 100 billion yen in 10-year samurai bond

EGYPT

* Russia, Egypt seal preliminary arms deal worth $3.5 bln - agency

* Egypt to buy 65 pct of oil product imports from UAE

SAUDI ARABIA

* Oil market long term fundamentals robust-Saudi dep oilmin

* Islamic Development Bank eyes Thursday for sukuk pricing, guidance given

* Saudi utility to spend $80 bln by 2025 to raise water production

* Saudi economic policy body to consider taxing unusued urban land

* Saudi Arabia’s top clerics speak out against militancy

* Saudi Arabia to allow OTC trade of shares in suspended or delisted firms

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Occidental Petroleum in talks to sell part of Dolphin Energy stake to Mubadala - WSJ

* Dubai lender Mashreq sets sights on Egypt and Turkey, says CEO

* Emaar says shareholders to get one share in malls IPO for every 36 held

* Fitch: New Sukuk Rules May Help UAE Expand into Regional Hub

* Etihad CEO says model of global airline alliances is ‘fractured’

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Airways studying offer to buy 10 Boeing 777 planes -chairwoman

* Kuwait’s Americana says major shareholder reviewing stake

QATAR

* Emir assures Merkel Qatar doesn’t fund extremists in Syria, Iraq

* Qatar Airways takes delivery of its first Airbus A380

BAHRAIN

* Zain Bahrain extends IPO subscription period by two weeks - statement (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
