MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - September 18

DUBAI, Sept 18
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar surges to 6-yr peak on yen, Tokyo stocks cheer
* Oil prices fall on EIA report of big U.S. crude stocks build
* Gold skids to 8-1/2 month low on U.S. rate hike fears
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi rises on economic reform plans; better global mood boosts region
* Iran’s Rouhani: Islamic State beheadings a concern for mankind -NBC
* Nuclear deal elusive as Iran, six powers resume talks in New York
* South Africa launches US$500m 5.75-year sukuk at 3.90% yield
* Netanyahu rival shocks Israel with sudden plan to quit cabinet
* Libyan PM seeks to reassert authority as oil production is hit
* No guarantee of OPEC output target cut in November - delegates
* Syria reveals more chemical weapons facilities to watchdog - sources
* Libya’s El Sharara field shuts after damage to Zawiya refinery
* Iraq’s oil output revival at stake for want of water
* Islamic State campaign tests Obama’s commitment to Mideast allies
* Spain to replace Dutch in Turkey Patriot missile deployment
* Turkey buys 200,000 T milling wheat in tender - traders
* Turkish lira up, Bank Asya shares drop to fresh lows
* Bank Asya vows to see off “smear campaign” amid Turkish power struggle
* Fitch Assigns Turk Eximbank’s Forthcoming USD500m Notes ‘BBB-(EXP)’ Rating
* Turkey confirms it borrowed 100 billion yen in 10-year samurai bond
* Russia, Egypt seal preliminary arms deal worth $3.5 bln - agency
* Egypt to buy 65 pct of oil product imports from UAE
* Oil market long term fundamentals robust-Saudi dep oilmin
* Islamic Development Bank eyes Thursday for sukuk pricing, guidance given
* Saudi utility to spend $80 bln by 2025 to raise water production
* Saudi economic policy body to consider taxing unusued urban land
* Saudi Arabia’s top clerics speak out against militancy
* Saudi Arabia to allow OTC trade of shares in suspended or delisted firms
* Occidental Petroleum in talks to sell part of Dolphin Energy stake to Mubadala - WSJ
* Dubai lender Mashreq sets sights on Egypt and Turkey, says CEO
* Emaar says shareholders to get one share in malls IPO for every 36 held
* Fitch: New Sukuk Rules May Help UAE Expand into Regional Hub
* Etihad CEO says model of global airline alliances is ‘fractured’
* Kuwait Airways studying offer to buy 10 Boeing 777 planes -chairwoman
* Kuwait’s Americana says major shareholder reviewing stake
* Emir assures Merkel Qatar doesn’t fund extremists in Syria, Iraq
* Qatar Airways takes delivery of its first Airbus A380
* Zain Bahrain extends IPO subscription period by two weeks - statement