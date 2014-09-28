MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - September 28

DUBAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Gross’ Pimco exit hits bonds; U.S. GDP data lifts stocks, dlr
* Brent steady, U.S. crude up on supportive economic data
* Iran urges OPEC to stop oil slide, Gulf members relaxed
* PRECIOUS-Gold falls as dollar soars; posts 4th weekly loss
* Islamic State defies air strikes by shelling Syrian Kurdish town
* Iraqi forces restoring control of besieged area in west - police chief
* Iran blames ‘errors’ of outsiders for rise of Islamic State
* Lebanese army tightens grip on border town, kills one person
* Al Qaeda-linked militants in Yemen say fire rocket towards U.S. embassy
* No breakthrough in Iran nuclear talks, sides agree to keep talking
* Palestinian president urges ‘firm timetable’ to end occupation
* Fatah-Hamas agreement gives unity government control over Gaza
* Suez Canal revenue rises 12 pct to $510 mln in August
* Egypt postpones verdict in case against ex-president Mubarak
* From jubilation in Tahrir, Egypt returns to Mubarak-era politics
* Egypt’s current account deficit shrinks to $2.4 bln on foreign transfers
* Egyptian pound steady on official market, weaker on black market
* Saudi Arabia sent $3 billion worth of fuel to Egypt since April
* Saudi oil output seen steady on expected rise in demand
* Fawaz Alhokair sign $200 mln 5-yr Islamic loan with SocGen
* Etihad to hire Air Berlin CFO to manage airline stakes - source
* Mubadala GE Capital considers bond issue
* Marka jumps 59 pct in first Dubai Financial Market flotation since 2009
* Kuwait August inflation flat at 2.7 pct y/y (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)