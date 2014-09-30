MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - September 30

DUBAI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks unsettled by HK, sluggish China factories
* Brent crude slips back towards $97, set for third monthly drop
* Gold poised for worst month in 15 months on dollar strength
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt rebounds, profit-taking shifts to Kuwait
* Middle East Crude-DME Oman flips into premium, strongest in 2 months
* Israel PM tries to shift focus from Islamic State to Iran at U.N.
* Libya’s parliament holds crisis talks with rival assembly
* Political conflicts worsening Yemen food security - UN agency
* POLL-Gulf Arab economic growth to quicken in 2015 despite cheaper oil
* Luxembourg sets IPT at flat/minus 2 bps area vs midswaps for debut sukuk
* Turkish treasury to issue 1.84 bln lira-denominated sukuk
* Turkish tanks reinforce border as Islamic State shells Syrian town
* Turkish banks’ Jan-Aug net profit 16.7 bln lira - watchdog
* Turkish August foreign visitor arrival rise 7.1 pct - ministry
* Sawiris says still interested in Telecom Italia
* Egypt’s top refinery hopes expansion will revive exports
* Collision delays Suez Canal traffic - sources
* Egypt’s Sidi Kerir aims to boost revenues by 18 pct in 2-1/2 years
* France’s Total wins Egypt gas exploration licence-source
* Egyptian pound steady on official market, weaker on black market
* Saudi Aramco sets October propane at $735/T, down $10
* Ashmore appoints Sfakianakis regional director for GCC
* Saudi Sipchem says affiliate restarts butanediol plant
* Saudi’s Sedco Capital launches first in-house managed Islamic fund
* Saudi Tasnee to pay 1.8 bln riyals to up stake in Cristal subsidiary
* Founder sells 5 mln shares in Al Noor Hospitals Group
* Dubai Emaar’s mall unit IPO priced at top end of range
* Dubai flexes legal muscles as financial court system grows
* Dubai’s Emirates NBD to price NZ dollar bond on Monday - leads
* UAE’s Dana Gas wins gas exploration deals in Egypt
* Qatar’s foreign minister denies paying ransoms to militant groups
* TABLE-Qatar Aug trade surplus falls 4 pct y/y to $8.7 bln
* Doha Bank calls shareholder meeting to approve India assets buy
* Kuwait revokes citizenship of opposition activist
* Kuwait markets authority endorses UN terror financing rules
* Bahrain court revokes citizenship of nine over arms smuggling -agency
* Saudi Telecom’s Bahrain unit bets on data to boost revenue
* National Bank of Oman sets IPT for five-year bond at mid-100s over M/S