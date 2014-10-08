MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 8

DUBAI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares buckle beneath global growth woes

* Oil deepens slump on economy, demand data; arbitrage hits WTI

* Gold rises as global growth concerns spark safe-haven bids

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Emaar Properties lifts Dubai on fresh IPO plans

* Turkey says Syria town about to fall as Islamic State advances

* Goldman Sachs ordered to pay Libyan fund’s legal costs

* Yemen PM appointment rejected by rebels holding capital

* Iran’s top oil tanker firm says EU sanctions lifted

* Iran says no plan for OPEC emergency meeting on price fall

* As Iraqi body count grows, Shi‘ites start to demand answers

EGYPT

* Egypt business activity grows at near-record pace in Sept - PMI

SAUDI ARABIA

* Biden adds Saudi Arabia to his apology list over Islamic State

* Lebanese army to get first Saudi-financed weapons soon- former PM

* Saudi September non-oil business growth fastest in over 3 years - PMI

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi’s ADWEA and GDF Suez close $1.5 bln Mirfa IWPP financing

* HP sells UAE-based IT firm stake to Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala

* Abu Dhabi’s ADS Securities eyes investment banking, asset management

* UAE business activity growth falls to 4-month low in Sept - PMI

QATAR

* Raytheon eyes deal with Qatar on Patriot system before year-end

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain prince does not enjoy immunity over torture claims, UK court rules (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)