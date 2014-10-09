MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 9

DUBAI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rebound after Fed renews dovish credentials
* Brent ends down but off early lows, shaking off US stockpile data
* Gold rises to near 2-week high as U.S. rate hike fears ease
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Global gloom, Eid break weigh on markets
* Renewed assault on Kobani; 21 dead in Turkey as Kurds rise
* Yemen’s new prime minister quits after Houthis call mass protest
* US, Iran, EU to meet in Vienna as nuclear deal deadline looms
* France says $3 bln deal to provide weapons to Lebanon can go ahead
* Corporate Iran pins hopes on overseas financial charm offensive
* IMF cuts Middle East growth forecasts on global trends, unrest
* Shares in Malaysian lending trio suspended pending expected merger announcement
* In Tunisia, old regime figures make a comeback
* More funds needed for million Syrian refugees in Turkey-UNHCR
* Turkey expects Cyprus to swiftly resume peace talks
* Turkish markets slip on Kurdish tensions
* EU chastises Turkey over interference in courts, freedom of speech
* Turkish lira real exchange rate rises to 109.41 in September- cenbank
* Turkish central bank reduces fx deposit market interest rates
* Turkey cuts growth estimates, raises inflation forecast
* Egypt’s foreign reserves up in September to $16.872 bln -c. bank
* Egypt, Libya announce deeper security cooperation to “fight terrorism”
* Egypt’s pound steady on official market, weaker on black market
* Post-famine gluttony threatens UAE listings revival
* Dubai crude trade hits record volume on Chinaoil buys
* Dubai Nakheel’s nine-month net profit jumps 47 pct
* Drugmaker GSK investigating corruption allegations in UAE
* Abraaj Group buys majority stake in South Africa’s Libstar
* Etihad Airways hires Air France-KLM veteran to handle equity partners
* Winter Olympics may have to move for 2022 World Cup - ECA
* Bahrain bourse preparing Islamic product range -CEO
* Owner of Bulgaria’s Corpbank says willing to give up stake
* Oman sets up central sharia board in move to boost Islamic finance (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)