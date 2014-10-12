MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 12

DUBAI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Growth worries slam stocks, oil, emerging markets

* Oil rebounds off 4-year low on short covering

* Oil price drop shouldn’t disrupt government spending in Mideast -IMF

* Gold rally stalls as firmer dollar hits commodities

* World economies warn of global risks, call for bold action

* U.S. Defense Secretary sees long-term fight against Islamic State

* Kurds urge more air strikes in Kobani; monitor warns of defeat

* U.N. says thousands likely to be massacred if jihadists take Kobani

* Bombings kill 45 in Shi‘ite areas of Baghdad and outskirts - police, medical officials

* Gaza aid conference may fall short of $4 bln sought by Palestinians -U.S. officials

* Iran: nuclear talks might be extended if November deadline missed

* Suicide bombings in Yemen kill 67 after premier quits

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia tells OPEC it raised output in Sept despite oil drop

EGYPT

* Egypt has paid back $500 mln to Qatar - central bank governor

* Egypt says kills top militant leader in Sinai

* Egypt’s GASC buys 175,000 T French and Russian wheat

* Egypt consumer inflation falls to 11.1 pct in September

* Egypt’s pound steady on official market, stronger on black market

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain activist to stand trial on defamation charge (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)