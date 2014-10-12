FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 12
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 12, 2014 / 4:11 AM / 3 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Growth worries slam stocks, oil, emerging markets

* Oil rebounds off 4-year low on short covering

* Oil price drop shouldn’t disrupt government spending in Mideast -IMF

* Gold rally stalls as firmer dollar hits commodities

* World economies warn of global risks, call for bold action

* U.S. Defense Secretary sees long-term fight against Islamic State

* Kurds urge more air strikes in Kobani; monitor warns of defeat

* U.N. says thousands likely to be massacred if jihadists take Kobani

* Bombings kill 45 in Shi‘ite areas of Baghdad and outskirts - police, medical officials

* Gaza aid conference may fall short of $4 bln sought by Palestinians -U.S. officials

* Iran: nuclear talks might be extended if November deadline missed

* Suicide bombings in Yemen kill 67 after premier quits

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia tells OPEC it raised output in Sept despite oil drop

EGYPT

* Egypt has paid back $500 mln to Qatar - central bank governor

* Egypt says kills top militant leader in Sinai

* Egypt’s GASC buys 175,000 T French and Russian wheat

* Egypt consumer inflation falls to 11.1 pct in September

* Egypt’s pound steady on official market, stronger on black market

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain activist to stand trial on defamation charge (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.