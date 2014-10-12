MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 12

DUBAI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Growth worries slam stocks, oil, emerging markets
* Oil rebounds off 4-year low on short covering
* Oil price drop shouldn’t disrupt government spending in Mideast -IMF
* Gold rally stalls as firmer dollar hits commodities
* World economies warn of global risks, call for bold action
* U.S. Defense Secretary sees long-term fight against Islamic State
* Kurds urge more air strikes in Kobani; monitor warns of defeat
* U.N. says thousands likely to be massacred if jihadists take Kobani
* Bombings kill 45 in Shi‘ite areas of Baghdad and outskirts - police, medical officials
* Gaza aid conference may fall short of $4 bln sought by Palestinians -U.S. officials
* Iran: nuclear talks might be extended if November deadline missed
* Suicide bombings in Yemen kill 67 after premier quits
* Saudi Arabia tells OPEC it raised output in Sept despite oil drop
* Egypt has paid back $500 mln to Qatar - central bank governor
* Egypt says kills top militant leader in Sinai
* Egypt’s GASC buys 175,000 T French and Russian wheat
* Egypt consumer inflation falls to 11.1 pct in September
* Egypt’s pound steady on official market, stronger on black market
* Bahrain activist to stand trial on defamation charge (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)