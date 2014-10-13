MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 13

DUBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil skid on growth anxiety, yen firms

* U.S., Brent crude fall more than $1 on Kuwait, Saudi reports

* Gold climbs, global growth concerns stoke safe-haven demand

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets plunge after global sell-off; Dubai, Saudi down 6.5 pct

* British parliament to hold symbolic vote on Palestine status

* Kurds hold off Islamic State in Kobani; fighters strike in Iraq

* Kerry pushes for Mideast peace, donors pledge $5 bln for Palestinians

* Iraq follows Saudis in oil price cuts for Asia, Europe

* Jordan inflation rate dips to 3.11 pct in September

SAUDI ARABIA

* Privately, Saudis tell oil market: get used to lower prices

* Saudi Arabia’s Almarai Q3 profit rises 13.4 pct

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Qalaa Holding expects return to profit by Q1 2016

* Egypt to keep set price paid to local wheat farmers - cabinet spokesman

* Egypt’s Sisi urges Israel to consider Arab peace initiative

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* OMV CEO Roiss’s job on the line as board set to meet

KUWAIT

* Kuwait says OPEC unlikely to cut output to support prices -KUNA

QATAR

* Qatar pledges $1 billion for Gaza rebuilding at Cairo conference

* Qatar National Bank quarterly profit jumps, loan growth dips again

OMAN

* Oman plans first big wind farm project at cost of $125 mln (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)