MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 14

DUBAI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Japanese stocks, US bond yields fall on growth concerns

* Brent crude slides to lowest since 2010 on Saudi output signal

* Gold holds near 4-week high as stocks, dollar tumble

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai, Saudi Arabia lead rebound as panic eases; strong Q3 earnings

* Yemen president names new PM, Shi‘ite Houthis welcome choice

* UK lawmakers pass symbolic motion on Palestinian state

* Iran’s president says nuclear deal with West “certain” [IR-NUCL}

* Algeria expects 2014 energy earnings dip to $60 bln

* Sudan’s Popular Congress Party to boycott 2015 election

* Lebanon to postpone parliamentary poll to 2017 - minister

* REUTERS SUMMIT-Tunisia economy needs 3 years of “painful” reform, PM says

* IMF launches consultations on Islamic finance

TURKEY

* Turkey has not reached new deal to let U.S. use base -officials

* Turkish assets rise on persistently weaker oil price, dollar

* Turkey’s Kurdish peace process at risk amid fury over Syrian town

* Government-backed candidates win in Turkish judicial vote

* AES announces agreement to sell entire interest in assets in Turkey for $125 mln

* Turkish Airlines says Jan-Sept passenger numbers up 14.3 percent

EGYPT

* Egypt Q4 GDP growth rate up to 3.7 pct as confidence returns

* Egyptian pound steady on official, weaker on black market

SAUDI ARABIA

* Facing new oil glut, Saudis avoid 1980s mistakes to halt price slide

* Banque Saudi Fransi Q3 net profit jumps 35 percent

* Saudi telco Mobily names Etisalat’s Okandan as deputy CEO

* Saudi retailer Jarir Marketing Q3 net profit climbs 9 pct

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* CDC sees low Ebola risk in passengers pulled from Dubai flight

* Fitch Affirms DP World at ‘BBB-'; Outlook Stable

* Pakistan’s Warid Telecom to invest $470 mln in network -CFO

* Dubai’s Shuaa Capital Q3 net profit jumps six-fold

* UAE govt approves higher federal spending for 2015 - PM

KUWAIT

* Commercial Bank of Kuwait to sell 120 mln dinar bond

* Kuwait’s Agility says unit wins $82.5 mln British defence ministry contract

QATAR

* Qatar sets Sept Marine crude OSP at $94.95/bbl, down $6.75

* Qatar utility QEWC reports 8.8 pct Q3 net profit increase

BAHRAIN

* Fitch Assigns Gulf Finance House ‘B-’ IDR; Outlook Stable

OMAN

* Moody‘s: New insurance regulations are credit positive for Omani insurance market as growth continues (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)