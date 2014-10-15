MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 15

DUBAI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia edgy on lingering growth worries, dollar up
* Oil dives $4 as demand dims, shale booms and OPEC resists cuts
* Gold dips but global growth worries keep prices near 4-week high
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most markets fall as European rebound falters
* Middle East Crude-Softens despite Chinaoil purchases
* U.S.-led air strikes intensify as Syria conflict destabilises Turkey
* Tripoli’s new rulers take over Libya gov‘t, oil company websites
* Building supplies let in to Gaza as U.N. chief decries devastation
* Iran expects progress, if no breakthrough, in nuclear talks with EU, US
* Iraq wants $307 mln for 3G telco spectrum despite turmoil -sources
* Tunisia says it thwarted jihadist attack before elections
* In shift, OPEC price hawk Iran says can live with lower oil
* France: Palestinian recognition shouldn’t be merely symbolic
* Saudi Arabia and Iran swap accusations as tensions persist
* Middle East’s mega refineries crank up diesel output just as demand fades
* Lawmakers, sukuk debutantes open Africa to Islamic finance
* Japan’s JICA ties with Islamic Development Bank arm, eyes Jordan sukuk
* Toyota Motor to build SUVs in Turkey - Nikkei
* Japanese-French consortium sees Turkish nuclear reactor ready by 2023 [TR-NUC}
* “No discrepancy” over Turkey’s role in fight against Islamic State - Kerry
* Norway’s Statkraft plans hydropower expansion in Turkey
* Kurdish PKK militants say Turkey violated ceasefire with air strikes
* Egypt court signals death penalty for seven jihadists in Sinai case
* Apache expects higher gas prices in Egypt by year-end
* Egypt imposes temporary tariffs to protect steel industry
* Egypt central bank seen keeping rates on hold as inflation eases
* U.S. national shot dead in Saudi capital Riyadh
* Saudi bank’s $6 billion IPO ignites religious controversy
* Facing new oil glut, Saudis avoid past mistakes to halt price slide
* Saudi’s Riyad Bank meets expectations with 7.8 pct Q3 net profit gain
* Saudi Hollandi Bank meets expectations with 6.6 pct Q3 profit gain
* UAE asks oilfield bidders for 2-month offer extension - sources
* Al Noor Hospitals to spend up to $200 mln on acquisitions in 2015
* Swiss airline Darwin waters down Etihad deal to get green light
* Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways Q3 revenue jumps 29 pct
* UAE economy ministry says falling oil prices won’t hurt 2014 GDP
* Dubai’s Emaar says looks to sell land plot, no deal yet
* Gulfstream and Qatar Airways sign agreement for new aircraft order
* Qatar Emir tells Saudi King he met terms to end GCC rift- Gulf source
* TABLE-Qatar September inflation eases to 3.6 pct, but rents jump
* Qatar joins Mideast oil producers in deep price cuts
* Garcia criticises FIFA for secrecy in ethics probe
* Kuwait cuts Nov crude OSP to Asia by $0.70/bbl from Oct -source
* National Bank of Oman Q3 profit rises, beats forecasts
* Oman’s Bank Sohar scraps convertible bond, plans 40 mln rial rights issue
* TABLE-Oman Aug bank lending growth lowest since Jan, M2 eases
* Oman’s Raysut Cement posts 17.8 pct Q3 net profit increase
* Oman Cement Q3 net profit drops 39.5 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)