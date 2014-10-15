MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 15

DUBAI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia edgy on lingering growth worries, dollar up

* Oil dives $4 as demand dims, shale booms and OPEC resists cuts

* Gold dips but global growth worries keep prices near 4-week high

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most markets fall as European rebound falters

* Middle East Crude-Softens despite Chinaoil purchases

* U.S.-led air strikes intensify as Syria conflict destabilises Turkey

* Tripoli’s new rulers take over Libya gov‘t, oil company websites

* Building supplies let in to Gaza as U.N. chief decries devastation

* Iran expects progress, if no breakthrough, in nuclear talks with EU, US

* Iraq wants $307 mln for 3G telco spectrum despite turmoil -sources

* Tunisia says it thwarted jihadist attack before elections

* In shift, OPEC price hawk Iran says can live with lower oil

* France: Palestinian recognition shouldn’t be merely symbolic

* Saudi Arabia and Iran swap accusations as tensions persist

* Middle East’s mega refineries crank up diesel output just as demand fades

* Lawmakers, sukuk debutantes open Africa to Islamic finance

* Japan’s JICA ties with Islamic Development Bank arm, eyes Jordan sukuk

TURKEY

* Toyota Motor to build SUVs in Turkey - Nikkei

* Japanese-French consortium sees Turkish nuclear reactor ready by 2023 [TR-NUC}

* “No discrepancy” over Turkey’s role in fight against Islamic State - Kerry

* Norway’s Statkraft plans hydropower expansion in Turkey

* Kurdish PKK militants say Turkey violated ceasefire with air strikes

EGYPT

* Egypt court signals death penalty for seven jihadists in Sinai case

* Apache expects higher gas prices in Egypt by year-end

* Egypt imposes temporary tariffs to protect steel industry

* Egypt central bank seen keeping rates on hold as inflation eases

SAUDI ARABIA

* U.S. national shot dead in Saudi capital Riyadh

* Saudi bank’s $6 billion IPO ignites religious controversy

* Facing new oil glut, Saudis avoid past mistakes to halt price slide

* Saudi’s Riyad Bank meets expectations with 7.8 pct Q3 net profit gain

* Saudi Hollandi Bank meets expectations with 6.6 pct Q3 profit gain

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE asks oilfield bidders for 2-month offer extension - sources

* Al Noor Hospitals to spend up to $200 mln on acquisitions in 2015

* Swiss airline Darwin waters down Etihad deal to get green light

* Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways Q3 revenue jumps 29 pct

* UAE economy ministry says falling oil prices won’t hurt 2014 GDP

* Dubai’s Emaar says looks to sell land plot, no deal yet

QATAR

* Gulfstream and Qatar Airways sign agreement for new aircraft order

* Qatar Emir tells Saudi King he met terms to end GCC rift- Gulf source

* TABLE-Qatar September inflation eases to 3.6 pct, but rents jump

* Qatar joins Mideast oil producers in deep price cuts

* Garcia criticises FIFA for secrecy in ethics probe

KUWAIT

* Kuwait cuts Nov crude OSP to Asia by $0.70/bbl from Oct -source

OMAN

* National Bank of Oman Q3 profit rises, beats forecasts

* Oman’s Bank Sohar scraps convertible bond, plans 40 mln rial rights issue

* TABLE-Oman Aug bank lending growth lowest since Jan, M2 eases

* Oman’s Raysut Cement posts 17.8 pct Q3 net profit increase

* Oman Cement Q3 net profit drops 39.5 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)