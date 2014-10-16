MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 16

DUBAI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares skid, dollar drops on global woes

* Oil resumes slump on economic gloom after brief bounce

* Flight to safety keeps gold near one-month high

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets decline further as global gloom persists

* Algerian premier says gov’t ends rare police protest with deal on demands

* U.S. sees some progress in Iran nuclear talks, still aims for November deal

* Hundreds of Islamic State militants killed in Kobani strikes -U.S.

* Kazakhstan’s Alliance Bank says near completion of debt restructuring, merger

* DNO’s Iraqi Tawke oilfield output increase delayed

* Carlyle shelves second Middle East fund plan - FT

* India prepares to pay $400 mln under interim deal to Iran -sources

* REUTERS SUMMIT-Iran nuclear deal would open last big frontier stock market

TURKEY

* Turkey’s Ziraat bank gets fast-track approval for Islamic unit

* Deceuninck says Turkish and Russian competition authorities approve Pimas acquisition

* Turkish Airlines investigates Arabic engine inscriptions after staff scare

* War on the doorstep compounds Turkey’s economic worries

* Turkish finmin urges reforms as jobless climbs, c/a deficit widens

EGYPT

* Egyptian pound steady on official, weaker on black market

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia sentences outspoken Shi‘ite cleric to death-brother

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Saudi supply games expose OPEC impotence

* Al Rajhi Bank posts fifth straight quarterly profit drop

* Deutsche Securities names Jabr head of Saudi corporate, invest bank coverage

* TABLE-Saudi Sept inflation holds steady at 2.8 pct y/y

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE says isolates passenger from Liberia for Ebola checks

* Flydubai in talks with advisors for debut bond issue

* UAE lender FGB sells 45 pct stake in brokerage

* UAE’s Amanat Holdings to open $374 mln Dubai share sale Oct. 20

* Blackstone, Gulf investors buy stake in UAE’s GEMS Education

QATAR

* Syrian opposition-in-exile re-elects Qatar-backed leader

KUWAIT

* National Bank of Kuwait Q3 net profit falls 16 pct

* TABLE-Kuwait M2, bank lending growth slow to 3-month low in August

OMAN

* Bulgaria needs to decide Corpbank’s fate to release customers’ cash

* Omani telco Nawras Q3 net profit jumps 36 pct as revenue, margins rise

* Bank Muscat Q3 net profit rises 2.5 pct, impairments climb

* Oman’s Bank Dhofar Q3 net profit rises 18 pct, misses estimates

* HSBC Bank Oman Q3 net profit rises 9 pct

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain activist detained for seven days - lawyer (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)