MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 19

DUBAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally as global selloff abates, bonds fall
* Oil bucks downtrend to eek out small gain
* Gold posts weekly gain on economic fears, U.S. Fed view
* US-led coalition jets strike Kobani, Islamic State shells hit Turkey
* Houthis, Sunni supporters clash in central Yemen
* Yemen restarts main oil export pipeline after repairs
* Iraqi parliament approves defence, interior ministers -state TV
* Two rival Libyan governments claim to control oil policy
* New Gulf projects to hit $180 bln this year despite oil price -study
* Egypt signs with six international firms to dredge new Suez Canal
* Egypt central bank keeps rates on hold, monitoring risks from global growth jitters
* U.S. democracy watchdog quits Egypt as political noose tightens
* Egyptian pound steady on official, weaker on black market
* Saudi oil pipeline briefly set alight after shots fired at patrol
* Saudi British Bank Q3 net profit rises 25.2 pct
* Saudi Aramco trades first fuel oil derivative on Platts
* Arabtec says to launch huge Egypt housing project by year-end
* Dubai resort Atlantis signs increased $1.1 bln loan deal
* Kuwait says no impact on output or plans from oil price drop (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)