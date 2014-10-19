MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - October 19

DUBAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally as global selloff abates, bonds fall

* Oil bucks downtrend to eek out small gain

* Gold posts weekly gain on economic fears, U.S. Fed view

* US-led coalition jets strike Kobani, Islamic State shells hit Turkey

* Houthis, Sunni supporters clash in central Yemen

* Yemen restarts main oil export pipeline after repairs

* Iraqi parliament approves defence, interior ministers -state TV

* Two rival Libyan governments claim to control oil policy

* New Gulf projects to hit $180 bln this year despite oil price -study

EGYPT

* Egypt signs with six international firms to dredge new Suez Canal

* Egypt central bank keeps rates on hold, monitoring risks from global growth jitters

* U.S. democracy watchdog quits Egypt as political noose tightens

* Egyptian pound steady on official, weaker on black market

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi oil pipeline briefly set alight after shots fired at patrol

* Saudi British Bank Q3 net profit rises 25.2 pct

* Saudi Aramco trades first fuel oil derivative on Platts

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Arabtec says to launch huge Egypt housing project by year-end

* Dubai resort Atlantis signs increased $1.1 bln loan deal

KUWAIT

* Kuwait says no impact on output or plans from oil price drop (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)