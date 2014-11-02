FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - November 2
November 2, 2014 / 4:10 AM / 3 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - November 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares jump, yen slumps as BOJ ramps up stimulus

* Oil falls for fourth month, longest slump since 2008

* OPEC oil output slips in October, still close to two-year high

* Iraqi Kurds reinforce Kobani; U.S. planes pound IS targets

* Al Qaeda group seizes bastion of Western-backed rebels in Syria’s Idlib region

* Islamic State kills 85 more members of Iraqi tribe

* Netanyahu urges lawmakers’ restraint over Jerusalem’s Aqsa mosque

* Sweden recognises Palestinian state, hopes will revive peace process

* At least 23 killed as Yemen troops battle al Qaeda in Hodeidah

* Houthi rebels give Yemen’s president 10 days to form government

EGYPT

* Egypt signs $350 mln in oil, power financing deals with Saudi

* Egypt’s M2 money supply up 15.63 pct on year in September

* Egypt’s GASC buys 60,000 tonnes French wheat

* Libya’s Tripoli airport deports 600 Egyptians

* Egypt jails eight men over gay marriage video

SAUDI ARABIA

* NCB’s share listing attracts strong retail demand

* Saudi firm Mobily delays earnings to review financial statements

* Soccer-Wanderers hold off Al Hilal to win AFC Champions League

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE bank ADCB to open Singapore office

* Dubai court orders Bank Sarasin to pay $10.45 mln to Kuwaiti investors

* Emaar Malls Group Q3 net profit rises 55 pct

QATAR

* Qatar budget spending falls 6.6 pct in fiscal Q1, revenue hits record (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

