MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - November 3

DUBAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar climbs on yen, BOJ passes baton to ECB

* Oil falls for fourth month, longest slump since 2008

* Gold and silver extend losses, struggle near 4-yr lows

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets climb on strong global backdrop, corporate news

* MIDEAST MONEY-Gulf economies edge towards reform as oil price slides

* Sudan’s opposition Congress Party says to boycott elections

* Even without a president, Lebanon seen surviving turmoil for now

* Britain’s Islamic finance market widens with govt, private moves

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Suez Cement ups Q3 profit but hampered by energy shortage

* Shareholders with 56 pct of Egypt’s Bisco Misr agree to sell

* Egypt signs $350 mln in oil, power financing deals with Saudi

* Egypt’s GASC buys 60,000 tonnes French wheat

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi bank NCB’s huge retail share offer 16 times subscribed

* TABLE-Saudi September bank lending growth at 10-mth high, M3 eases

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s NBAD names former Barclays veteran as head of retail banking - source

* UAE bank ADCB to open Singapore office

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Burgan Bank swings to Q3 profit, misses forecasts

QATAR

* Qatar pares support for Islamists but careful to preserve ties

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain releases prominent activist Rajab, next hearing Jan. 20 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)