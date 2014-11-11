MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - November 11

DUBAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge lower, supply concerns keep oil down
* Oil falls as strong dollar outweighs Libya, Ukraine concerns
* PRECIOUS-Gold falls over 2 pct as dollar rises; open interest eyed
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets continue to recover, Arabtec lifts Dubai
* U.S. says Iran has ceased controversial nuclear practice
* China pays big to expand its clout along the new Silk Road
* Syria’s Assad says UN envoy’s local ceasefire bid “worth studying” -state media
* Libya’s El Sharara and El Feel oil fields to reopen by Weds -NOC
* Algeria to start up new LNG unit on Monday -official
* Morocco launches 4G mobile auctions
* Don’t panic, situation will fix itself -OPEC secretary-general
* Scatec Solar secures $100 mln project financing for solar power plants in Jordan
* Planned Malaysia investment platform to expand role of Islamic banks
* Turkish Airlines’ third-quarter net profit almost doubles
* Turkey’s Sabanci net profit drops to 456 mln lira in third quarter
* Malaysia’s MAHB to launch rights issue to fund Turkish airport purchase
* Turkey’s oversubscribed Avivasa float values insurer at $746 mln
* Egypt considers tighter curbs on media coverage of military
* Egypt consumer inflation rises in October, core measure dips
* Egyptian pound steady on official and weaker on black market
* Egypt’s GB Auto quarterly profit surges on passenger car sales
* Egypt commodities mega-project plan fails to convince traders
* Saudi bank NCB to start trading on Weds after $6 bln share sale
* Saudi Aramco commitments not impacted by oil price moves - exec
* Iraqi president to visit Saudi Arabia amid hopes of diplomatic thaw
* Abu Dhabi onshore oil co to invest $5-7 bln to raise output -CEO
* Dubai’s financial free zone to double in size in a decade - governor
* UAE’s Waha Capital continues rally after strong Q3, chart breakout
* Dubai’s Union Properties says board did not approve Q3 report
* Japan agrees to extend UAE crude storage deal
* Kuwait sets Dec crude OSP to Asia 95 cents higher
* U.S. raises level of concern on Kuwait copyright laws
* Kuwait looking at reforming petrol subsidies - official
* Zain Iraq says to launch 3G mobile services by Jan 2015
* Kuwaiti bank CBK says concerns over buyer cash behind bond cancellation
* Mumtalakat hires banks for potential dollar sukuk issue - IFR
* Weakened govt finances constrain Bahrain’s credit profile -Moody’s
* Omantel Q3 net profit rises 3.1 pct, meets estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)