MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - November 11

DUBAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge lower, supply concerns keep oil down

* Oil falls as strong dollar outweighs Libya, Ukraine concerns

* PRECIOUS-Gold falls over 2 pct as dollar rises; open interest eyed

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets continue to recover, Arabtec lifts Dubai

* U.S. says Iran has ceased controversial nuclear practice

* China pays big to expand its clout along the new Silk Road

* Syria’s Assad says UN envoy’s local ceasefire bid “worth studying” -state media

* Libya’s El Sharara and El Feel oil fields to reopen by Weds -NOC

* Algeria to start up new LNG unit on Monday -official

* Morocco launches 4G mobile auctions

* Don’t panic, situation will fix itself -OPEC secretary-general

* Scatec Solar secures $100 mln project financing for solar power plants in Jordan

* Planned Malaysia investment platform to expand role of Islamic banks

TURKEY

* Turkish Airlines’ third-quarter net profit almost doubles

* Turkey’s Sabanci net profit drops to 456 mln lira in third quarter

* Malaysia’s MAHB to launch rights issue to fund Turkish airport purchase

* Turkey’s oversubscribed Avivasa float values insurer at $746 mln

EGYPT

* Egypt considers tighter curbs on media coverage of military

* Egypt consumer inflation rises in October, core measure dips

* Egyptian pound steady on official and weaker on black market

* Egypt’s GB Auto quarterly profit surges on passenger car sales

* Egypt commodities mega-project plan fails to convince traders

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi bank NCB to start trading on Weds after $6 bln share sale

* Saudi Aramco commitments not impacted by oil price moves - exec

* Iraqi president to visit Saudi Arabia amid hopes of diplomatic thaw

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi onshore oil co to invest $5-7 bln to raise output -CEO

* Dubai’s financial free zone to double in size in a decade - governor

* UAE’s Waha Capital continues rally after strong Q3, chart breakout

* Dubai’s Union Properties says board did not approve Q3 report

* Japan agrees to extend UAE crude storage deal

KUWAIT

* Kuwait sets Dec crude OSP to Asia 95 cents higher

* U.S. raises level of concern on Kuwait copyright laws

* Kuwait looking at reforming petrol subsidies - official

* Zain Iraq says to launch 3G mobile services by Jan 2015

* Kuwaiti bank CBK says concerns over buyer cash behind bond cancellation

BAHRAIN

* Mumtalakat hires banks for potential dollar sukuk issue - IFR

* Weakened govt finances constrain Bahrain’s credit profile -Moody’s

OMAN

* Omantel Q3 net profit rises 3.1 pct, meets estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)