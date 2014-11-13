MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - November 13

DUBAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares weaken ahead of Chinese data

* Brent slides below $80, Saudis mum on calls for output cuts

* PRECIOUS-Gold treads water; U.S. dollar, data in focus

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi’s NCB surges on listing but most markets pull back

* Obama seeks review of Syria strategy, sees Assad removal as necessary - CNN

* Final deal in Iran nuclear talks unlikely by deadline -sources

* Libya fails to restart El Sharara oilfield due to blocked pipeline

* OPEC sees lower 2015 demand for its oil, Saudi output still high

* Lebanon hopes Iran deal would unlock political crisis-PM

* Iraq needs wheat planting boost to salvage next harvest-UN

* Foreign oil firms to demand lucrative terms from Iran -Total

* Russia sees chance of deal at nuclear talks with Iran

* HSBC’s Middle East banking head Robinson leaves lender -source

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Talaat Moustafa posts 29 pct rise in Q3 net profit

* Egypt’s Sisi decrees law on repatriating foreign prisoners

* Egypt’s Global Telecom reports sharp rise in losses

* Telecom Egypt may not exit Vodafone stake after landing new licence -CEO

* Egypt’s Juhayna posts 42 pct drop in Q3 net profit

* Centamin says quarterly EBITDA falls 12 pct

* Telecom Egypt third-quarter net profit down 61 pct

* Egypt’s CIB reports 5.6 pct rise in Q3 net profit

SAUDI ARABIA

* Barclays sued by Saudi developer for $10 billion

* Saudi’s Naimi rejects oil price war talk, seeks only stability

* Saudi Arabia to double natgas output by 2030, no exports planned

* TABLE-Saudi October inflation eases to 2.6 pct y/y

* Shares in biggest Saudi bank jump 10 pct on listing

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE credit bureau starts retail ops, to cover companies next year - CEO

* EmiratesLNG to start operations mid-2018 - CEO

* RLPC-Goldman leads $1.15bn project loans for Dubai theme parks

* EXCLUSIVE-Etihad to win EU approval for 49 pct buy of Alitalia

* Dubai lender ENBD $1 bln bond draws strong investor demand

* Dubai developer DAMAC to focus on Gulf as Q3 profit jumps

* Emirates says airlines impacted by external threats such as Ebola

* Lamprell gets $365 million Abu Dhabi contract

* Flydubai picks 7 banks for dollar benchmark sukuk roadshow -IFR

* Emirates’ H1 net profit edges up despite runway works, global worries

* Abu Dhabi’s TAQA Q3 net profit falls 27 pct

* UAE’s Dana Gas Q3 profit rises 36 pct

QATAR

* Qatar to keep 2022 World Cup despite Fifa criticism - The Telegraph

* World Cup hosts Qatar still failing migrant workers - Amnesty

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Agility Q3 net profit rises 8 pct

* Kuwait economy grew last year, stats office says, contradicting IMF

* Kuwait’s Americana posts 33.6 pct Q3 net profit jump

* Kuwait 6-month budget surplus at $31 bln, spending behind plan

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Gulf Finance House swings to Q3 profit (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)