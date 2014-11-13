MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - November 13

DUBAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares weaken ahead of Chinese data
* Brent slides below $80, Saudis mum on calls for output cuts
* PRECIOUS-Gold treads water; U.S. dollar, data in focus
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi’s NCB surges on listing but most markets pull back
* Obama seeks review of Syria strategy, sees Assad removal as necessary - CNN
* Final deal in Iran nuclear talks unlikely by deadline -sources
* Libya fails to restart El Sharara oilfield due to blocked pipeline
* OPEC sees lower 2015 demand for its oil, Saudi output still high
* Lebanon hopes Iran deal would unlock political crisis-PM
* Iraq needs wheat planting boost to salvage next harvest-UN
* Foreign oil firms to demand lucrative terms from Iran -Total
* Russia sees chance of deal at nuclear talks with Iran
* HSBC’s Middle East banking head Robinson leaves lender -source
* Egypt’s Talaat Moustafa posts 29 pct rise in Q3 net profit
* Egypt’s Sisi decrees law on repatriating foreign prisoners
* Egypt’s Global Telecom reports sharp rise in losses
* Telecom Egypt may not exit Vodafone stake after landing new licence -CEO
* Egypt’s Juhayna posts 42 pct drop in Q3 net profit
* Centamin says quarterly EBITDA falls 12 pct
* Telecom Egypt third-quarter net profit down 61 pct
* Egypt’s CIB reports 5.6 pct rise in Q3 net profit
* Barclays sued by Saudi developer for $10 billion
* Saudi’s Naimi rejects oil price war talk, seeks only stability
* Saudi Arabia to double natgas output by 2030, no exports planned
* TABLE-Saudi October inflation eases to 2.6 pct y/y
* Shares in biggest Saudi bank jump 10 pct on listing
* UAE credit bureau starts retail ops, to cover companies next year - CEO
* EmiratesLNG to start operations mid-2018 - CEO
* RLPC-Goldman leads $1.15bn project loans for Dubai theme parks
* EXCLUSIVE-Etihad to win EU approval for 49 pct buy of Alitalia
* Dubai lender ENBD $1 bln bond draws strong investor demand
* Dubai developer DAMAC to focus on Gulf as Q3 profit jumps
* Emirates says airlines impacted by external threats such as Ebola
* Lamprell gets $365 million Abu Dhabi contract
* Flydubai picks 7 banks for dollar benchmark sukuk roadshow -IFR
* Emirates’ H1 net profit edges up despite runway works, global worries
* Abu Dhabi’s TAQA Q3 net profit falls 27 pct
* UAE’s Dana Gas Q3 profit rises 36 pct
* Qatar to keep 2022 World Cup despite Fifa criticism - The Telegraph
* World Cup hosts Qatar still failing migrant workers - Amnesty
* Kuwait’s Agility Q3 net profit rises 8 pct
* Kuwait economy grew last year, stats office says, contradicting IMF
* Kuwait’s Americana posts 33.6 pct Q3 net profit jump
* Kuwait 6-month budget surplus at $31 bln, spending behind plan
* Bahrain’s Gulf Finance House swings to Q3 profit (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)