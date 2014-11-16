MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - November 16

DUBAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar rallies on U.S. data, stocks trade flat
* Oil surges a day after Brent crash; supply fears linger
* Iran, Venezuela urge oil price support ahead of OPEC meeting
* IEA sees new era, no quick rebound in oil prices
* PRECIOUS-Gold soars on short-covering, new fund buying
* Kurdistan regional gov’t confirms deal with Baghdad over oil exports
* U.S. military chief says battle with IS starting to turn
* Islamic State commanders liable for mass war crimes - U.N.
* Egypt issues first microfinance law
* Egypt says to repay debts to foreign oil companies within six months
* Egyptian pound steady on official and weaker on black market
* Egypt to issue one-year treasury bill worth 650 mln euros
* Saudi crown prince says kingdom continues with its balanced oil policy
* Islamic State leader urges attacks in Saudi Arabia
* UAE lists Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist group
* EU Commission clears Etihad’s 49 pct buy of Italian airline Alitalia
* DP World to acquire EZW for $2.6 bln in Dubai asset shuffle
* Unlisted flydubai says H1 net profit up 40 pct ahead of debut sukuk
* RAKBANK to consider selling $500 mln bond next year
* Soccer-FIFA clears Qatar, Russia World Cups but its own investigator disputes findings
* Qatar cuts oil output due to oversupply, maintenance (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)