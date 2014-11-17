MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - November 17

DUBAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Tokyo shares, yen skid as Japan slips into recession
* Oil surges a day after Brent crash; supply fears linger
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Arabtec drags down Dubai, Ma‘aden weighs on Saudi Arabia
* PRECIOUS-Gold dips after short-covering rally on stronger dollar
* U.S. hostage Peter Kassig is killed by Islamic State
* Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain end rift with Qatar, return ambassadors
* Car bomb wounds 5 on perimeter of Baghdad airport
* Islamic finance body IIFM launches collateralised murabaha standard
* 12:09:15 RTRS - Pakistan regulators merging three Islamic investment firms
* Iran oil minister slams producers for not cutting output
* G20 commits to higher growth, fight climate change; Russia isolated over Ukraine
* Egypt’s Orascom reports Q3 net loss of 72.6 mln Egyptian pounds
* Egypt’s Sidi Kerir 9-month profits rise to 726.4 mln pounds
* Saudi finance minister says oil must be left to supply and demand
* Saudi’s Ma‘aden says $1.5 bln rights issue to start Tuesday
* Abu Dhabi Oct inflation at 4.0 pct y/y, highest since Nov 2010
* Dubai’s Arabtec Q3 net profit falls 32 pct as costs rise
* Dubai’s Drake & Scull Q3 net profit falls 10 pct, beats estimates
* Kuwait cabinet calls for steps to address oil price slide-KUNA
* Kuwait to sell Dow Chemical’s petchem venture shares to public -exec
* Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank says IFC to convert debt into shares (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)