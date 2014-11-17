MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - November 17

DUBAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

GLOBAL MARKETS-Tokyo shares, yen skid as Japan slips into recession

* Oil surges a day after Brent crash; supply fears linger

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Arabtec drags down Dubai, Ma‘aden weighs on Saudi Arabia

* PRECIOUS-Gold dips after short-covering rally on stronger dollar

* U.S. hostage Peter Kassig is killed by Islamic State

* Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain end rift with Qatar, return ambassadors

* Car bomb wounds 5 on perimeter of Baghdad airport

* Islamic finance body IIFM launches collateralised murabaha standard

* 12:09:15 RTRS - Pakistan regulators merging three Islamic investment firms

* Iran oil minister slams producers for not cutting output

* G20 commits to higher growth, fight climate change; Russia isolated over Ukraine

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Orascom reports Q3 net loss of 72.6 mln Egyptian pounds

* Egypt’s Sidi Kerir 9-month profits rise to 726.4 mln pounds

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi finance minister says oil must be left to supply and demand

* Saudi’s Ma‘aden says $1.5 bln rights issue to start Tuesday

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi Oct inflation at 4.0 pct y/y, highest since Nov 2010

* Dubai’s Arabtec Q3 net profit falls 32 pct as costs rise

* Dubai’s Drake & Scull Q3 net profit falls 10 pct, beats estimates

KUWAIT

* Kuwait cabinet calls for steps to address oil price slide-KUNA

* Kuwait to sell Dow Chemical’s petchem venture shares to public -exec

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Ahli United Bank says IFC to convert debt into shares