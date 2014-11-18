MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - November 18

DUBAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Japanese shares rebound, helped by U.S. megadeals

* Oil ends down on Japan, but pares loss on OPEC speculation

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia sinks 2.8 pct as oil extends slide

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds below 2-wk high on robust dollar, US economy

* China’s top domestic security chief visits Iran to push for anti-terror cooperation

* Iran and six powers haven’t discussed extending nuclear talks -U.S.

* Putin’s oil tsar heading to Vienna as OPEC meets

* Iraq expects 2015 budget based on $80 per barrel oil price - minister

* Yemen government oil export revenues fall in Jan-Sept

* Ecobank Nigeria secures $150 million loan from foreign banks

* Morocco’s Jan-Oct trade deficit falls 5.6 pct

* Commodity slump threatens return to “junk” for top emerging nations

* Islamic finance body AAOIFI to discuss global accounting standards

* Malaysia’s 1MDB files to list energy assets in $3 bln IPO-sources

TURKEY

* Turkey’s TAV signs deal expand Istanbul’s international terminal

* Turkish media linked to exiled cleric say they shut out by government

* Demand for Turkey’s 10-year sukuk at around $2 bln - bankers

* TRLPC-Yildiz United Biscuits buy backed with 985 mln stg loan

* Turkey treads fine line as state-run trio eye Islamic banking

* Turkish Oct budget deficit 3.0 bln lira - finance ministry

EGYPT

* Egypt spent $3 bln on fuel subsidies in the first quarter -official

* Egypt to deepen buffer zone with Gaza after finding longer tunnels

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi c.bank says expects relatively stable inflation rates in Q4

* Saudis to open stock market to foreigners before April -newspaper

* No direct impact on Saudi budget from oil slide -minister

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Big UAE banks shun credit bureau over liability dispute - trade head

* Moody’s affirms DP World’s Baa3 and JAFZ’s Ba1 ratings, stable outlooks

* Islamist group rejects UAE terrorism designation

* UAE c.bank gov says bank lending within prudential ratios

QATAR

* MEDIA-Qatar wants to back UK’s high-speed train plans - FT

* FIFA whistleblower says report violated confidentiality

* TABLE-Qatar October inflation eases to 3.0 pct y/y

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Investment Dar, CBK, skirmish over Boubyan Bank stake

* Kuwait forex forwards move on report banks can trade derivatives

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Mumtalakat sets initial price guidance for up-to-$600 mln sukuk

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman bank lending, M2 growth pick up in September (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)