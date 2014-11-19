MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - November 19

DUBAI, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Japanese stocks rise on recovery hopes, BOJ meet in focus
* Oil extends slide as traders seek fresh leads on OPEC
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets rebound in line with global equities, oil
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds near $1,200 as dollar eyed for cues
* U.S.-born rabbis slain in Israel praised; protesters at U.N. Palestinian mission
* OPEC needs to cut output by up to 1 million bpd-delegate
* Reviving Mideast private equity market draws international interest
* Malaysia’s CIMB says merger deal structure to be set by early 2015 [OD:nL3N0T83Z0]
* EXCLUSIVE-Iran uses China bank to transfer funds to Quds-linked companies - report
* Turkey’s Tupras says applied to issue bonds up to 1 bln lira
* Turkey’s Akbank says plans foreign borrowing of up to $4 bln
* Turkish 10-year dollar sukuk draws strong demand at MS+205 bps -bankers
* Turkish treasury sells new 2-year benchmark bond at yield of 8.04 pct
* Kuveyt Turk mandates banks for debut in Malaysia for max 2 bln ringgit sukuk
* UAE’s Abraaj gets go-ahead on Bisco Misr acquisition
* Saudi oil policy uncertainty unleashes the conspiracy theorists
* Saudi Aramco’s oil resources to grow to 900 bln barrels by 2025
* Saudi Electricity in talks with EDF to join UK nuclear project
* TABLE-Saudi Sept imports fall 1 pct y/y, non-oil exports drop
* Saudi crude oil exports edge up to 6.72 mln bpd in Sept -data
* Saudi investment firm Jadwa eyes real estate push
* Saudi’s Advanced Petrochemical sells 1 bln riyal debut sukuk
* TABLE-UAE Oct inflation at 3.1 pct y/y, highest since March 2009
* Dubai carrier flydubai sets initial price thoughts for sukuk - leads
* UAE committed to supplying market with crude needs - oil minister
* Airbus to deliver first A350 jetliner around Dec 12
* FIFA lodges Swiss criminal complaint over World Cup bids
* Doha wins vote to host 2019 world championships
* Kuwait central bank: no restrictions on foreign derivatives trading
* KKR/CVC pick advisers in race for Kuwait’s Americana - sources
* Viva Kuwait chairman says telco to list Dec. 14 - KUNA
* Bahraini fund Mumtalakat launches $600 mln seven-year sukuk
* Bahrain investment firm Arcapita completes $100 mln fundraising (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)