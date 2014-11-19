MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - November 19

DUBAI, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Japanese stocks rise on recovery hopes, BOJ meet in focus

* Oil extends slide as traders seek fresh leads on OPEC

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets rebound in line with global equities, oil

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds near $1,200 as dollar eyed for cues

* U.S.-born rabbis slain in Israel praised; protesters at U.N. Palestinian mission

* OPEC needs to cut output by up to 1 million bpd-delegate

* Reviving Mideast private equity market draws international interest

* Malaysia’s CIMB says merger deal structure to be set by early 2015 [OD:nL3N0T83Z0]

* EXCLUSIVE-Iran uses China bank to transfer funds to Quds-linked companies - report

TURKEY

* Turkey’s Tupras says applied to issue bonds up to 1 bln lira

* Turkey’s Akbank says plans foreign borrowing of up to $4 bln

* Turkish 10-year dollar sukuk draws strong demand at MS+205 bps -bankers

* Turkish treasury sells new 2-year benchmark bond at yield of 8.04 pct

* Kuveyt Turk mandates banks for debut in Malaysia for max 2 bln ringgit sukuk

EGYPT

* UAE’s Abraaj gets go-ahead on Bisco Misr acquisition

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi oil policy uncertainty unleashes the conspiracy theorists

* Saudi Aramco’s oil resources to grow to 900 bln barrels by 2025

* Saudi Electricity in talks with EDF to join UK nuclear project

* TABLE-Saudi Sept imports fall 1 pct y/y, non-oil exports drop

* Saudi crude oil exports edge up to 6.72 mln bpd in Sept -data

* Saudi investment firm Jadwa eyes real estate push

* Saudi’s Advanced Petrochemical sells 1 bln riyal debut sukuk

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* TABLE-UAE Oct inflation at 3.1 pct y/y, highest since March 2009

* Dubai carrier flydubai sets initial price thoughts for sukuk - leads

* UAE committed to supplying market with crude needs - oil minister

QATAR

* Airbus to deliver first A350 jetliner around Dec 12

* FIFA lodges Swiss criminal complaint over World Cup bids

* Doha wins vote to host 2019 world championships

KUWAIT

* Kuwait central bank: no restrictions on foreign derivatives trading

* KKR/CVC pick advisers in race for Kuwait’s Americana - sources

* Viva Kuwait chairman says telco to list Dec. 14 - KUNA

BAHRAIN

* Bahraini fund Mumtalakat launches $600 mln seven-year sukuk

* Bahrain investment firm Arcapita completes $100 mln fundraising (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)