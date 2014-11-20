FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - November 20
#Intel
November 20, 2014 / 3:10 AM / 3 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - November 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks down but Japan bucks trend, yen slides

* Oil down on Fed uncertainty over U.S. economy; OPEC in focus

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Weak oil keeps most Gulf markets jittery; Egypt gains

* PRECIOUS-Gold retains losses on stronger dollar, Swiss poll

* Spanish bank BBVA to take control of Turkey’s Garanti

* Islamic finance body AAOIFI to revise four standards, eyes sukuk

* Hard to reach Iran nuclear deal by Nov. 24 -U.S. official Blinken

* India to pay Iran $400 mln frozen oil money this week - sources

* Gulf airlines close financing deals for 16 aircraft

* Libya official sees OPEC at least cutting above-target oil output

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for Dec. 21-31 shipment

* Egypt’s c. bank to act to control currency black market

* Egypt says it resolves land dispute with Dubai’s Al-Futtaim

* Egypt expects new African trade bloc in December-minister

* Egypt welcomes Saudi call to mend ties with Qatar

* France’s Lactalis launches bid for Egypt’s Arab Dairy

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia leans on Gulf states to close ranks as region boils

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emirates targets at least 8-10 pct profit growth on new aircraft, routes

* Dubai Aviation Corp launches $500 mln 5-yr sukuk

QATAR

* FIFA whistleblower says ‘living in fear’

* Qatar Airways says delay on A380 delivery cost $200 mln - CEO

BAHRAIN

* VTB Capital talks on stake in designer Cavalli fizzle -WSJ

* Bahrain releases pro-democracy activist awaiting trial

* Bahrain’s GFH completes capital reduction plan, cuts losses

* Bahrain sells 2015 naphtha at premium $7.25/T; down 74 pct vs 2014

OMAN

* Oman’s oil minister sees oil below $85 for some time - newspaper (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

