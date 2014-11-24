MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - November 24

DUBAI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia cheered by China, European stimulus
* Oil up first time in 8 weeks on China rate cut, OPEC expectations
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil, global equities support markets
* PRECIOUS-Gold hits 3-week high after China rate cut, ECB comments
* Landmark Tunisian presidential election seen heading for run-off
* Iran and powers set to extend nuclear talks if final push fails
* Libya’s Nafoura oilfield will resume production on Monday-officials
* Jersey eyes liquidity in Asian, Middle Eastern banks
* Syria’s government spending to increase by 12 pct in 2015- agency
* Natixis says head of Middle East financial institutions resigns
* Turkiye Finans gets nod for 71 mln lira sukuk
* Pakistan picks banks to hold dollar sukuk roadshows, will start Monday
* Casablanca financial centre plans arbitration body to grow in region
* Iraqi forces say retake two towns from Islamic State
* Fighters from Syrian al Qaeda wing close in on Shi‘ite village - monitor
* Egypt could send troops to a Palestinian state to help out -paper
* Egypt’s Amer Group to split into two companies
* UAE’s Abraaj says raises offer price for Egypt’s Bisco Misr
* Saudi Mobily suspends CEO after results shock
* Oman Oct inflation edges up to 1.0 pct y/y