MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - November 24

DUBAI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia cheered by China, European stimulus

* Oil up first time in 8 weeks on China rate cut, OPEC expectations

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil, global equities support markets

* PRECIOUS-Gold hits 3-week high after China rate cut, ECB comments

* Landmark Tunisian presidential election seen heading for run-off

* Iran and powers set to extend nuclear talks if final push fails

* Libya’s Nafoura oilfield will resume production on Monday-officials

* Jersey eyes liquidity in Asian, Middle Eastern banks

* Syria’s government spending to increase by 12 pct in 2015- agency

* Natixis says head of Middle East financial institutions resigns

* Turkiye Finans gets nod for 71 mln lira sukuk

* Pakistan picks banks to hold dollar sukuk roadshows, will start Monday

* Casablanca financial centre plans arbitration body to grow in region

* Iraqi forces say retake two towns from Islamic State

* Fighters from Syrian al Qaeda wing close in on Shi‘ite village - monitor

EGYPT

* Egypt could send troops to a Palestinian state to help out -paper

* Egypt’s Amer Group to split into two companies

* UAE’s Abraaj says raises offer price for Egypt’s Bisco Misr

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Mobily suspends CEO after results shock

OMAN

* Oman Oct inflation edges up to 1.0 pct y/y (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)