FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - November 24
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 24, 2014 / 3:06 AM / 3 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - November 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia cheered by China, European stimulus

* Oil up first time in 8 weeks on China rate cut, OPEC expectations

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil, global equities support markets

* PRECIOUS-Gold hits 3-week high after China rate cut, ECB comments

* Landmark Tunisian presidential election seen heading for run-off

* Iran and powers set to extend nuclear talks if final push fails

* Libya’s Nafoura oilfield will resume production on Monday-officials

* Jersey eyes liquidity in Asian, Middle Eastern banks

* Syria’s government spending to increase by 12 pct in 2015- agency

* Natixis says head of Middle East financial institutions resigns

* Turkiye Finans gets nod for 71 mln lira sukuk

* Pakistan picks banks to hold dollar sukuk roadshows, will start Monday

* Casablanca financial centre plans arbitration body to grow in region

* Iraqi forces say retake two towns from Islamic State

* Fighters from Syrian al Qaeda wing close in on Shi‘ite village - monitor

EGYPT

* Egypt could send troops to a Palestinian state to help out -paper

* Egypt’s Amer Group to split into two companies

* UAE’s Abraaj says raises offer price for Egypt’s Bisco Misr

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Mobily suspends CEO after results shock

OMAN

* Oman Oct inflation edges up to 1.0 pct y/y (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.