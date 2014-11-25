MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - November 25

DUBAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares wobble, oil skids ahead of OPEC
* Brent crude trades below $80 as expectation of big OPEC cut wanes
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most markets slip, Omani telecoms drop on tax proposal
* PRECIOUS-Gold below $1,200; U.S. data, dollar eyed for cues
* As Vienna focus turns to OPEC, silent thanks on Iran deal delay
* Iran nuclear talks extended 7 months after failing to meet deadline
* Hagel, under pressure, resigns as U.S. defense secretary
* Iraqi oil minister Adel Abdel Mehdi says oil prices ‘not acceptable’
* Tunisia presidential vote heads into close run-off
* Libya restarts production at eastern Nafoura field
* Pakistan’s Asia Insurance to enter takaful market
* Islamic finance set to tackle long-standing repo challenge
* Turkish lira, stocks slip after S&P affirms negative outlook
* Turkey delays deadline for cotton dumping probe -industry group
* UAE fund to provide $200 mln in loans to microfinance projects in Egypt
* Egypt aims to renegotiate Suez Canal container port deal
* Egypt sold $1.796 bln of dollar-denominated T-bills
* Egypt’s Beltone to issue bonus shares, raise capital
* Saudi’s Naimi says ‘as happy as can be,’ no clues on OPEC
* Saudi Aramco to nearly double planned Fadhili gas plant capacity
* Saudi Arabia buys 345,000 tonnes of hard wheat - GSFMO
* UAE’s Topaz plans to raise $550 mln loan to fund expansion
* Emaar Properties gets shareholder nod for 9 bln dirham special dividend
* Mall operator Dubai Festival City raising $1.1 bln loan - sources
* UAE says OPEC will take “appropriate decision” -WAM
* UAE banks close to resolving credit bureau liability issue - NBAD boss
* Kuwait’s KNPC to invest $40 bln to 2022
* TABLE-Kuwait Sept bank lending growth at 3-mth high, M2 slows
* Dow Chemical CEO says not quitting Kuwait, but shifting strategy
* Dassault silent on report of imminent Rafale sale to Qatar [ID:nL6N0TE12P
* Qatar Insurance $250 mln convertible to state fund get shareholder nod - paper
* Oman considers spending cuts, tax rises as oil tumbles
Compiled by Dubai newsroom