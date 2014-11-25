MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - November 25

DUBAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares wobble, oil skids ahead of OPEC

* Brent crude trades below $80 as expectation of big OPEC cut wanes

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most markets slip, Omani telecoms drop on tax proposal

* PRECIOUS-Gold below $1,200; U.S. data, dollar eyed for cues

* As Vienna focus turns to OPEC, silent thanks on Iran deal delay

* Iran nuclear talks extended 7 months after failing to meet deadline

* Hagel, under pressure, resigns as U.S. defense secretary

* Iraqi oil minister Adel Abdel Mehdi says oil prices ‘not acceptable’

* Tunisia presidential vote heads into close run-off

* Libya restarts production at eastern Nafoura field

* Pakistan’s Asia Insurance to enter takaful market

* Islamic finance set to tackle long-standing repo challenge

TURKEY

* Turkish lira, stocks slip after S&P affirms negative outlook

* Turkey delays deadline for cotton dumping probe -industry group

EGYPT

* UAE fund to provide $200 mln in loans to microfinance projects in Egypt

* Egypt aims to renegotiate Suez Canal container port deal

* Egypt sold $1.796 bln of dollar-denominated T-bills

* Egypt’s Beltone to issue bonus shares, raise capital

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi’s Naimi says ‘as happy as can be,’ no clues on OPEC

* Saudi Aramco to nearly double planned Fadhili gas plant capacity

* Saudi Arabia buys 345,000 tonnes of hard wheat - GSFMO

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE’s Topaz plans to raise $550 mln loan to fund expansion

* Emaar Properties gets shareholder nod for 9 bln dirham special dividend

* Mall operator Dubai Festival City raising $1.1 bln loan - sources

* UAE says OPEC will take “appropriate decision” -WAM

* UAE banks close to resolving credit bureau liability issue - NBAD boss

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s KNPC to invest $40 bln to 2022

* TABLE-Kuwait Sept bank lending growth at 3-mth high, M2 slows

* Dow Chemical CEO says not quitting Kuwait, but shifting strategy

QATAR

* Dassault silent on report of imminent Rafale sale to Qatar [ID:nL6N0TE12P

* Qatar Insurance $250 mln convertible to state fund get shareholder nod - paper

OMAN

* Oman considers spending cuts, tax rises as oil tumbles