MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - November 26

DUBAI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares climb on US optimism, oil pressured before OPEC
* Brent crude drops towards $78 on worries over Asia’s top economies
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets fall as investor hopes fade for OPEC output cut
* PRECIOUS-Gold eases from $1,200 as equities climb on U.S. economic data
* Oil down 2 pct as pre-OPEC talks don’t lead to output cut
* Domestic pressures in US, Iran threaten slow-moving nuclear talks
* Yemeni forces free eight al Qaeda hostages; U.S. says no Americans
* Moroccan parliament approves Islamic finance legislation
* Kazakhstan on brink of WTO membership deal, Afghanistan in line
* Tunisian secularist wins first presidential round, heads for run-off
* Pakistan to price dollar sukuk Wednesday; yield around 6.9 pct expected
* IFR - UPDATE: IFFIm sets IPTs of 3mL+mid-high teens on 3-yr FRN sukuk
* Islamic finance body IILM expands outstanding sukuk issuance
* Libya’s rival ruler could ban UN envoy, complicating peace talks
* Moody’s says strengthening US growth to support MENA sovereigns‘credit quality in 2015
* Turkey’s Finansbank secures syndicated loan worth $845 mln
* Turkey in preliminary talks with Westinghouse on third nuclear plant
* Turkish October foreign visitor arrivals rise 1.09 pct - ministry
* Turkey, U.S. ease strains on Islamic State but differences remain
* Egyptian court lowers penalty for Mubarak-era steel tycoon
* Egypt central bank seen keeping rates on hold amid nascent recovery
* Al-Futtaim to invest $700 mln in Egypt after dispute settled
* Cyprus eyes gas exports to Egypt via pipeline
* Mobinil may reject Egypt’s landline licence-CEO
* Pirelli signs MOU with Egypt for plant expansion
* Saudi builder Al Khodari proposes $133 mln capital hike
* MEDIA-Jet Airways cuts domestic capacity to feed Etihad - Economic Times
* UAE jails man for belonging to “secret organisation” -agency
* UAE regulator expects five firms on secondary market by mid-2015
* Dubai’s Noor Bank eyes Turkish growth to beat competition
* TABLE-Kuwait Oct inflation at 3.0 pct y/y
* Bapco seals 2015 gasoil, jet fuel term deals at lower premiums (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)