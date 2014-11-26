FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - November 26
November 26, 2014 / 3:06 AM / 3 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - November 26

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares climb on US optimism, oil pressured before OPEC

* Brent crude drops towards $78 on worries over Asia’s top economies

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets fall as investor hopes fade for OPEC output cut

* PRECIOUS-Gold eases from $1,200 as equities climb on U.S. economic data

* Oil down 2 pct as pre-OPEC talks don’t lead to output cut

* Domestic pressures in US, Iran threaten slow-moving nuclear talks

* Yemeni forces free eight al Qaeda hostages; U.S. says no Americans

* Moroccan parliament approves Islamic finance legislation

* Kazakhstan on brink of WTO membership deal, Afghanistan in line

* Tunisian secularist wins first presidential round, heads for run-off

* Pakistan to price dollar sukuk Wednesday; yield around 6.9 pct expected

* IFR - UPDATE: IFFIm sets IPTs of 3mL+mid-high teens on 3-yr FRN sukuk

* Islamic finance body IILM expands outstanding sukuk issuance

* Libya’s rival ruler could ban UN envoy, complicating peace talks

* Moody’s says strengthening US growth to support MENA sovereigns‘credit quality in 2015

TURKEY

* Turkey’s Finansbank secures syndicated loan worth $845 mln

* Turkey in preliminary talks with Westinghouse on third nuclear plant

* Turkish October foreign visitor arrivals rise 1.09 pct - ministry

* Turkey, U.S. ease strains on Islamic State but differences remain

EGYPT

* Egyptian court lowers penalty for Mubarak-era steel tycoon

* Egypt central bank seen keeping rates on hold amid nascent recovery

* Al-Futtaim to invest $700 mln in Egypt after dispute settled

* Cyprus eyes gas exports to Egypt via pipeline

* Mobinil may reject Egypt’s landline licence-CEO

* Pirelli signs MOU with Egypt for plant expansion

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi builder Al Khodari proposes $133 mln capital hike

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* MEDIA-Jet Airways cuts domestic capacity to feed Etihad - Economic Times

* UAE jails man for belonging to “secret organisation” -agency

* UAE regulator expects five firms on secondary market by mid-2015

* Dubai’s Noor Bank eyes Turkish growth to beat competition

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait Oct inflation at 3.0 pct y/y

BAHRAIN

* Bapco seals 2015 gasoil, jet fuel term deals at lower premiums (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
