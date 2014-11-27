MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - November 27

DUBAI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.
* Asia shares edge higher, oil tumbles to 4-year low
* Oil prices fall to 4-year lows as OPEC production cut looks unlikely
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets gloomy ahead of OPEC meeting
* Gold slips further below $1,200 as fund outflows resume
* Saudi, UAE signal no push for OPEC oil cut
* INTERVIEW-UAE sees oil price stabilising, steps up pressure on non-OPEC
* Libya’s rival oil minister wants to attend OPEC meeting
* Libya’s recognized government appoints new chairman of state oil firm
* FACTBOX-OPEC oil ministers positions ahead of Thursday meeting
* Russia vows support for Syria’s Assad to combat “terrorism”
* Syria “no-fly zone” not being considered: NATO general
* Iran parliament ends standoff with Rouhani, approves higher ed minister
* Domestic pressures in US, Iran threaten slow-moving nuclear talks
* Iraqi finance minister to propose 2015 budget based on $70/barrel
* Baghdad red tape puts Iraq Internet under Kurdish control
* Islamic State targeted in 17 air strikes by U.S., allies
* HSBC to refund Middle East, Africa customers for excessive fees
* Egypt opens Rafah crossing to stranded Palestinians bound for Gaza
* Egyptian pound steady on official, stronger on black market
* Kellogg and Abraaj battle for Egypt’s Bisco Misr
* Egyptian snack maker Edita plans $200 mln stock market listing
* Egyptian inquiry into political violence seeks changes to protest law
* Qatar runs covert desert training camp for Syrian rebels
* TABLE-Qatar Oct trade surplus falls 13.7 pct y/y to $7.1 bln
* Qatar bank CBQ says group CEO resigns, appointed advisor to board
* Saudi Sipchem says affiliate restarts methanol production
* New delays hit Saudi Aramco’s Jizan refinery -sources
* Moody’s upgrades Aldar’s ratings to Baa3; stable outlook
* Ex Arabtec CEO plans sale of remaining stake, seeks premium price-source
* Dubai’s Amlak Finance signs financial, debt restructuring deal
* Kuwait’s appeals court cuts insider trading fine against Al Ahli Bank chairman
* Kuwait’s Mabanee says to spend $910 mln on mall extension
* Kuwait says will have to live with oil at $60, $80 or $100 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)