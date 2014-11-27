MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - November 27

DUBAI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch of their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Asia shares edge higher, oil tumbles to 4-year low

* Oil prices fall to 4-year lows as OPEC production cut looks unlikely

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets gloomy ahead of OPEC meeting

* Gold slips further below $1,200 as fund outflows resume

* Saudi, UAE signal no push for OPEC oil cut

* INTERVIEW-UAE sees oil price stabilising, steps up pressure on non-OPEC

* Libya’s rival oil minister wants to attend OPEC meeting

* Libya’s recognized government appoints new chairman of state oil firm

* FACTBOX-OPEC oil ministers positions ahead of Thursday meeting

* Russia vows support for Syria’s Assad to combat “terrorism”

* Syria “no-fly zone” not being considered: NATO general

* Iran parliament ends standoff with Rouhani, approves higher ed minister

* Domestic pressures in US, Iran threaten slow-moving nuclear talks

* Iraqi finance minister to propose 2015 budget based on $70/barrel

* Baghdad red tape puts Iraq Internet under Kurdish control

* Islamic State targeted in 17 air strikes by U.S., allies

* HSBC to refund Middle East, Africa customers for excessive fees

EGYPT

* Egypt opens Rafah crossing to stranded Palestinians bound for Gaza

* Egyptian pound steady on official, stronger on black market

* Kellogg and Abraaj battle for Egypt’s Bisco Misr

* Egyptian snack maker Edita plans $200 mln stock market listing

* Egyptian inquiry into political violence seeks changes to protest law

QATAR

* Qatar runs covert desert training camp for Syrian rebels

* TABLE-Qatar Oct trade surplus falls 13.7 pct y/y to $7.1 bln

* Qatar bank CBQ says group CEO resigns, appointed advisor to board

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Sipchem says affiliate restarts methanol production

* New delays hit Saudi Aramco’s Jizan refinery -sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Moody’s upgrades Aldar’s ratings to Baa3; stable outlook

* Ex Arabtec CEO plans sale of remaining stake, seeks premium price-source

* Dubai’s Amlak Finance signs financial, debt restructuring deal

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s appeals court cuts insider trading fine against Al Ahli Bank chairman

* Kuwait’s Mabanee says to spend $910 mln on mall extension

* Kuwait says will have to live with oil at $60, $80 or $100 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)